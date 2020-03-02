'Fighter' Vijay Deverakonda greets Ananya Panday with 'hatke' hug

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday have been shooting for their first outing together, Fighter in Mumbai. A few days back, the duo was clicked while on a bike ride in the busy streets of the city. Both Vijay and Ananya caught everyone's attention for their sexy look and sizzling chemistry. The actors are leaving no stone unturned in shooting for the film and it's a pan-Indian flick Puri Jagannadh.

Toda, both Vijay and Ananya were clicked with Charmme Kaur, who is the co-producer of the film. We got our hands on a photo clicked by the paps in which Vijay, who is seen sitting on the ferry gives a hug to Ananya while she is standing. The candid moment was made sure to be clicked by the photogs and the expressions given by both Vijay and Ananya are priceless.

Take a look below:

Earlier while talking about her role in Fighter, Ananya had told Mumbai Mirror, "My character is quite like the real me. I think young girls will be able to relate to her cute, funny and charming personality. I am working on my Telugu too, learning a few words every day on the set. I will try to dub for myself in as many languages as possible."

She also praised Vijay by saying, "Vijay is kind, smart, well-spoken and knows how to hold a conversation."

Fighter is co-produced by Karan Johar and it marks Vijay's debut in Bollywood. The release date is yet to be announced.