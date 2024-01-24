Fighter box office day 1 prediction: Will Hrithik, Deepika's aerial drama soar as high as SRK's Pathaan or crash land?

Twitter
Headlines

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Viral video: Desi bride and her girl gang steal the show with epic dance to Mera Piya Ghar Aaya, watch

Unrest in JDU-RJD alliance in Bihar? Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini 'takes a dig' at Nitish after 'parivaarvad' swipe

Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio partners with OnePlus, announces launch of new 5G…

‘Tabhi To Modi Ko Chunte Hai’: BJP launches campaign theme for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Viral video: Desi bride and her girl gang steal the show with epic dance to Mera Piya Ghar Aaya, watch

Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio partners with OnePlus, announces launch of new 5G…

Health benefits of drinking hot chocolate

9 Bollywood stars who started career as background dancers

Weight loss: 10 reasons why you’re not able to lose weight

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

Oscar Nomination 2024: Oppenheimer And Barbie Lead List; Check Full List Here | 96th Academy Awards

Bihar's 'Jan Nayak' Karpoori Thakur To Be Conferred With Bharat Ratna Posthumously

IND vs ENG Test Series: Virat Kohli Opts Out From First Two Tests Against England | Breaking News

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Fighter review: Sid Anand marries Gadar's chest-thumping nationalism with Top Gun's slick action, Hrithik Roshan shines

Meet actress who is a superstar's daughter, did only 3 films in 4 years, all were flop, still earns crores, husband is..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Fighter box office day 1 prediction: Will Hrithik, Deepika's aerial drama soar as high as SRK's Pathaan or crash land?

Fighter day 1 box office collection looks to be southwards of Sid Anand's previous outing Pathaan and its long-run collections depend upon a good word of mouth.

article-main

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 08:38 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Siddharth Anand is returning to the theatres a day before Republic Day once again. The filmmaker scripted box office history with Pathaan in 2023. Now, in 2024, he is back with another patriotic action thriller – Fighter. The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor and is being billed as India’s grandest aerial action film. But with its scale, visual effects, and star power, will it be able to do some magic at the box office, and more importantly recreate the sensation that Pathaan did?

Fighter’s day 1 box office collection estimates

Fighter releases in theatres worldwide on January 25, Thursday giving it a four-day extended weekend. By Wednesday, 8pm, the film had sold over two lakh tickets, grossing just under Rs 7 crore for its first day in advance booking. This is a healthy number but not huge given the film’s size and scale. If Fighter stretches its wings, it may cross the Rs 10-crore mark in advance bookings, which puts it way behind Pathaan (Rs 32 crore). As per trade analyst Atul Mohan, “Fighter could be looking at a Rs 20-25 crore opening day in terms of net domestic collections. It may even be lower given the buzz for the film is not sky high. However, the Republic Day could give it a boost provided the content is good.” Some more optimistic trade analysts put the number at Rs 30 crore.

What does the Republic Day weekend have in store for Fighter?

How Fighter performs after its release day depends largely on what it can generate in terms of word of mouth. Good review and public perception goes a long way in sustaining a film. Given that Friday is Republic Day, a national holiday, Fighter should see a boost in earnings, just like Pathaan did last year. Fighter should easily cross the Rs 100 crore mark in net domestic earnings over the first weekend and anything after that depends on word of mouth. If taking into account overseas earnings as well, Fighter should be aiming at a Rs 200-crore worldwide opening weekend for it to be called decent.

Can Fighter soar as high as Pathaan?

Fighter may do well if it crosses Rs 100 crore in its opening weekend as things stand. But it won’t even be able to enter the ballpark range of the mayhem that Pathaan had created a year ago. The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer had earned Rs 280 crore in India alone in its five-day opening weekend. Worldwide, the figure stood at over Rs 500 crore by its first Sunday. Fighter may struggle to reach this mark in its lifetime, trade analysts warn. To cut a long story short, in the absence of genuine hype, Fighter stands the risk of a lukewarm opening. It can only be saved by good word of mouth, which depends on its ability to strike a chord with the audience.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan's heartfelt note for wife Dr Mehreen Qazi goes viral

Meet Indian Air Force officer-turned-filmmaker whose new show aims to unveil 'truth of Ram Mandir and Babri Masjid saga'

Big update on Chandrayaan-3 as NASA orbiter 'pings'..., know details here

Watch: Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul share unseen wedding video on first anniversary; Suniel Shetty, Ahan Shetty drop wishes

Rahul Gandhi to be arrested after Lok Sabha elections: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE