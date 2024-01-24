Fighter box office day 1 prediction: Will Hrithik, Deepika's aerial drama soar as high as SRK's Pathaan or crash land?

Fighter day 1 box office collection looks to be southwards of Sid Anand's previous outing Pathaan and its long-run collections depend upon a good word of mouth.

Siddharth Anand is returning to the theatres a day before Republic Day once again. The filmmaker scripted box office history with Pathaan in 2023. Now, in 2024, he is back with another patriotic action thriller – Fighter. The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor and is being billed as India’s grandest aerial action film. But with its scale, visual effects, and star power, will it be able to do some magic at the box office, and more importantly recreate the sensation that Pathaan did?

Fighter’s day 1 box office collection estimates

Fighter releases in theatres worldwide on January 25, Thursday giving it a four-day extended weekend. By Wednesday, 8pm, the film had sold over two lakh tickets, grossing just under Rs 7 crore for its first day in advance booking. This is a healthy number but not huge given the film’s size and scale. If Fighter stretches its wings, it may cross the Rs 10-crore mark in advance bookings, which puts it way behind Pathaan (Rs 32 crore). As per trade analyst Atul Mohan, “Fighter could be looking at a Rs 20-25 crore opening day in terms of net domestic collections. It may even be lower given the buzz for the film is not sky high. However, the Republic Day could give it a boost provided the content is good.” Some more optimistic trade analysts put the number at Rs 30 crore.

What does the Republic Day weekend have in store for Fighter?

How Fighter performs after its release day depends largely on what it can generate in terms of word of mouth. Good review and public perception goes a long way in sustaining a film. Given that Friday is Republic Day, a national holiday, Fighter should see a boost in earnings, just like Pathaan did last year. Fighter should easily cross the Rs 100 crore mark in net domestic earnings over the first weekend and anything after that depends on word of mouth. If taking into account overseas earnings as well, Fighter should be aiming at a Rs 200-crore worldwide opening weekend for it to be called decent.

Can Fighter soar as high as Pathaan?

Fighter may do well if it crosses Rs 100 crore in its opening weekend as things stand. But it won’t even be able to enter the ballpark range of the mayhem that Pathaan had created a year ago. The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer had earned Rs 280 crore in India alone in its five-day opening weekend. Worldwide, the figure stood at over Rs 500 crore by its first Sunday. Fighter may struggle to reach this mark in its lifetime, trade analysts warn. To cut a long story short, in the absence of genuine hype, Fighter stands the risk of a lukewarm opening. It can only be saved by good word of mouth, which depends on its ability to strike a chord with the audience.