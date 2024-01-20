Fighter advance booking collection crosses Rs 1 crore in just 12 hours, Hrithik, Deepika-starrer set for bumper opening

Advance bookings of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter set for a bumper opening.

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are all set to enthrall the audience with their upcoming movie Fighter. The advance booking of the movie opened in India today and the film has already sold over 37K tickets in just over 12 hours.

According to Sacnilk, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer have sold 37,452 tickets since the advance booking opened. The film has added Rs 1.35 crore in its first-day haul. The film has sold 13,576 tickets in Hindi 2D, 20,667 tickets in Hindi 3D, 2585 tickets in Hindi IMAX 3D, and 624 tickets in 4D. Siddharth Anand's directorial is set for a bumper opening. The film has already surpassed Kangana Ranaut-starrer Tejas' first-day haul (1.25 crore) and is expected to break Bang Bang's opening-day record.

Fighter marks Siddharth Anand and Hrithik Roshan's third collaboration after the 2014 film Bang Bang and the 2019 film War. Both of the movies proved to be commercial success. The fighter also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Ashutosh Rana, and Sanjeeda Sheikh among others apart from Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

The film's official synopsis reads, "Militant activities are going out of control in the Srinagar Valley, so a new and elite unit, Air Dragons, is commissioned by the Air Headquarters. They are now the first responders to any hostile activity. They comprise of the best combat aviators handpicked from across the IAF. Fighter is the story of Air Dragons who are willing to give it their all for the nation while going through the highs and lows of their internal and external battles."

The trailer of the movie created a huge buzz among the fans and clocked more than 100 million views in just 24 hours. The soundtrack in the movie has also won the hearts of the audience who cannot wait to watch the aerial actioner on January 25 in theatres.