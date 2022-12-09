Manushi Chhillar heads off to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi at FIFA World Cup 2022

Manushi Chhillar-Lionel Messi/Twitter

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is nearing its end with the Quarter-Finals set to begin on Friday, December 9. After the first quarter-final between Brazil and Croatia, the second quarter-final will take place between Netherlands and Argentina. The former Miss World Manushi Chhillar will be among the thousands of people watching the second game at Lusail Stadium in Qatar as the Samrat Prithviraj actress will be fulfilling her dream to watch Lionel Messi play in front of her eyes.

Before heading off to Qatar to watch the game live at the stadium, Manushi said, "It’s always been my dream to witness Lionel Messi play in front of my eyes. Being an ardent fan of his, I have been planning all these years to get a glimpse of his genius on the football pitch. There is a lot of chatter that this could be his last football World Cup."

Manushi has always supported Argentina because of Messi and she is thrilled to soak in the electrifying energy of watching a World Cup football match in a packed stadium. "Argentina is in the knockout stages right now and so there was no chance that I would miss seeing him play against the Netherlands which is a strong team! This is like a dream come true moment for me and I know I will be ecstatic to watch him play." the actress added.

The ethereally gorgeous actress continued, "I am really looking forward to witnessing the atmosphere and the euphoria of the stadium and cheering for Messi through the match! Most importantly this year, the World Cup is closer and I’m excited to witness the finals as well in person, instead of watching it on television like every other World Cup."



Meanwhile, on the work front, Manushi will be seen next opposite John Abraham in Tehran. The action thriller, inspired by true events, marks the feature directorial debut of ad filmmaker Arun Gopalan and is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.