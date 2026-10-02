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FICCI Frames 2026: Motion Picture Association takes huge step, signs 5 MoUs for Indian Institute of Creative Technologies, strenghens...

The five MoUs mark a significant step toward strengthening collaboration across education, technology, media, entertainment, esports and the wider creative economy, creating new pathways for talent, innovation and industry engagement in India and globally.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 02, 2026, 07:55 PM IST

FICCI Frames 2026: Motion Picture Association takes huge step, signs 5 MoUs for Indian Institute of Creative Technologies, strenghens...
A still from the panel discussion of FICCI Frames 2026
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The Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) signed five Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the Motion Picture Association (MPA), India, Centre for Development of Imaging Technology (C-DIT), Kerala, the E-Sports Games Federation (ESGF), RioWood and Warm Up Ventures on September 30, the second day of FICCI FRAMES 2026, held on September 29–30. 

The MoUs were signed in the presence of Ashish Shelar, Minister of Electronics, Information Technology, AI & Cultural Affairs, Government of Maharashtra, along with senior representatives and stakeholders from the participating organisations. The MoUs with MPA, India, C-DIT, ESGF, RioWood and Warm Up Ventures collectively aim to strengthen industry-academia engagement, creative technology and the AVGC-XR ecosystem through knowledge exchange, industry exposure, student and professional opportunities, and the establishment of the Kerala State Centre of Excellence for AVGC-XR in Thiruvananthapuram.
 
Ashish Kulkarni, Founding Director, IICT, said, “These partnerships reflect IICT’s commitment to building a future-ready creative technology ecosystem. By linking students and emerging creators with leading global organisations, we aim to turn skills and ideas into opportunities and strengthen India’s position as a global creative economy hub.”

Munjal Shroff, Chairman, FICCI-AVGC XR, said, “India’s AVGC-XR opportunity lies in building stronger connections between talent, technology and the global media and entertainment industry. Partnerships such as these bring industry exposure closer to learners while strengthening the institutional ecosystem required for India to play a larger role in the global creative economy.”

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Dr. Vishwas Deoskar, Chief Executive Officer, IICT, said, “IICT is focused on building meaningful connections between education, industry and technology. These partnerships will provide our students and emerging creators with greater exposure to international practices, industry-led learning and real-world opportunities.”

Urmila Venugopalan, President and Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Motion Picture Association, said, “The future of creativity will be shaped by the intersection of storytelling, technology and talent. We are delighted to partner with the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) to help equip the next generation of Indian creators with global perspectives and industry insights. We are especially pleased to bring to life a shared ambition that took shape during a fireside chat between MPA Chairman and CEO Charlie Rivkin and Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, which launched the Creative Economy track at the start of the AI Impact Summit in February this year. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to supporting India’s creative economy and ensuring that emerging talent has meaningful opportunities to engage with the global film, television and streaming industry.”
 
Shri Jayadev Anand A.K., Registrar, C-DIT, said, “The partnership with IICT will provide an important foundation for strengthening Kerala’s AVGC-XR ecosystem. Through the proposed Centre of Excellence, we look forward to combining technology, skill development, industry engagement and innovation to create new opportunities for talent and enterprises in the state.”
 
“RioWood, Rio De Janeiro Brasil is pleased to announce entering into MoU with IICT to collaborate on “Education, AI and media technologies initiatives” between two vibrant content ecosystems to promote innovation and future of Entertainment 3.0” said Ravi Velhal, Founder, RioWood
 
The five MoUs mark a significant step toward strengthening collaboration across education, technology, media, entertainment, esports and the wider creative economy, creating new pathways for talent, innovation and industry engagement in India and globally.

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