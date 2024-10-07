This star broke his marriage after 20 years, left children for unfinished affair with air hostess; then his wife...

This actor left his wife and children for an air hostess he met on a flight to Bangalore.

Feroz Khan is famous for his handsome looks that could charm anyone. He also starred in popular Indian movies like Dharmatma, Qurbani, Janbaaz, Mela, and Welcome. While people loved his acting, his personal life also attracted a lot of attention.

He dealt with rumours about relationships, a troubled marriage, and affairs, which kept him in the news. Let's talk about his journey:

Early life:

Feroz Khan was born as Zulfiqar Ali Shah Khan in Bangalore; his mother was of Persian descent, while his father was Afghan. He had three brothers and two sisters, one of whom, Shah Abbas Khan (also known as Sanjay Khan), became a well-known Bollywood actor like him. Growing up, Feroz was aware of his good looks and decided to pursue modeling at a young age, which led him to move from Bangalore to Mumbai. After starting with a few B-grade films, he made his mainstream debut in the 1965 movie Arzoo, which established him as a notable film star.

Known for good looks

As one of the most charming actors of his time, Feroz Khan attracted a lot of female attention, both from fans and co-stars. He enjoyed being around women, which earned him a reputation as a womaniser. He was rumored to have had romantic relationships with several co-actresses, including Zeenat Aman, who was one of his biggest admirers. Feroz once reflected on his flirtatious nature during his youth and shared his thoughts in an interview, "I was quite a Casanova when I was a bachelor and was often spotted at clubs and parties with the most gorgeous women of Bollywood. I treat women with the respect that is due to them and this explains my large number of female friends. Unfortunately, I was branded as a womaniser by some people.”

Personal life:

Feroz Khan was known for his socializing and often attended parties and clubs after film shoots. It was at one of these events that he met Sundari Khan, a fellow socialite. They connected and fell in love, despite Sundari being separated from her first marriage and living with her daughter, Sonia. After dating for a while, they married in 1965 and had two children: a son named Fardeen and a daughter named Laila.

Extra-marital affair

Feroz Khan was happily living with his wife, Sundari, and their three kids until he traveled to Bangalore for work. This trip changed everything, as he fell in love with a much younger air hostess, Jyotika Dhanrajgir. Since Jyotika lived in Bangalore, Feroz frequently stayed there, keeping his new relationship a secret from his wife and children.

When his wife got to know

When Sundari discovered Feroz was seeing someone else, she took some time to think but eventually moved out with their two kids. Feroz was deeply in love with Jyotika and chose to live with her, leaving his family behind. Although Jyotika often suggested marriage, Feroz preferred to keep things as they were.

Sundari was devastated by the news. In an interview, she expressed how hard it was for her to accept, as her whole world revolved around Feroz. She said, “I became independent only when my back was against the wall.” She packed her bags and moved out, noting that it took her nearly a year to adjust to the emotional turmoil. While she missed being a wife, she didn’t miss being Mrs. Khan.