Femina Award: After copying Deepika Padukone's dress, Ananya Panday takes fashion inspiration from Sara Ali Khan

Femina Awards have been making the news after Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif stunned at the awards show. Now, Ananya Panday is making headlines for copying Sara Ali Khan's outfit at the award show. The same happens just a few days after Ananya's outfit was bashed for being copied from Deepika Padukone's.

Ananya wore an outfit by Amit Aggarwal at the Femina Awards. The shimmery mini tube dress coloured in pink made her look like a barbie. The same happened with Sara Ali Khan, who looked like an electric barbie in her outfit recently. She, too, had worn Amit Aggarwal, except the theme of her dress was metallic.

Take a look:

Ananya had recently copied Deepika Padukone's outfit from Filmfare Awards 2020. She had worn designer Dylan Parienty's outfit - a black strapless bodice with a yellow tulle skirt. Deepika, on the other hand, had worn Giambattista Valli i.e. a black strapless bodice and a pink-coloured tulle skirt.

See them here:

Diet Sabya too had pointed out how Ananya had ripped off Deepika's outfit at the Filmfare Awards 2020. All comments soon called her out for copying the same outfit. And it looks like Ananya might have done it again at the Femina Awards!