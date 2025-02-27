Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal dated for around 11 years before tying the knot with each other on February 25 in an intimate wedding ceremony.

Famous YouTuber-turned-actor Prajakta Koli married her longtime boyfriend Vrishank Khanal, a corporate lawyer at an investment banking company, at an intimate wedding ceremony attended by their family members and close friends at Karjat on February 25. The couple shared beautiful pictures from their wedding ceremony and other functions on their Instagram.

Some inside pictures and videos from Prajakta and Vrishank's wedding have also surfaced on the internet. One of the clips has caught the attention of everyone in which a female priest is seen performing their wedding rituals. The heartwarming and refreshing clip is being appreciated by the netizens.

Prajakta and Vrishank dated for around 11 years before tying the knot with each other. After their wedding, the actress revealed in an interview how they met each other. Talking to Vogue India, she said, "We met at a common friend's house when I was 18 and Vrishank was 22. On a whim, we ended up exchanging BlackBerry Messenger pins, which was the rage back then. Since we were young and unhinged, we ended up talking all day and all night and soon realised there was a lot more than 'jjust talking'."

Meanwhile, Prajakta has headlind the Netflix series Mismatched. The coming-of-age romantic drama show features Rohit Saraf as the male lead and Rannvijay Singha, Vidya Malvade, Taaruk Raina, and Muskkaan Jaferi play key roles. Mismatched premiered on Netflix in 2020, followed it up with a second season in 2022, and the latest third season came out in December 2024.

She made her Bollywood debut in the 2022 comedy drama film Jugjugg Jeeyo, which also featured Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani. In 2023, her second film Neeyat was released. The mystery drama starred an ensemble cast comprising of Vidya Balan, Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, and Shahana Goswami among others.