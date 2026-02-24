'Female-led movies is almost...': Tumhari Sulu director Suresh Triveni reveals why will it be 'impossible' to make Vidya Balan-starrer again

Ajay Devgn, Kajol celebrate their 27th wedding anniversary, drop quirky message: 'We both deserve a medal and a...'
BOLLYWOOD
Suresh Trivenihas opened up about the challenges he would face to make another female-led film like Vidya Balan's Tumhari Sulu.
The decade of 2011-2020 saw the emergence and success of female-led cinema. Movies like The Dirty Picture, Kahani, Queen, Mary Kom, and the Mardaani franchise are some of the finest examples of films led by women that worked big time at the box office. However, post-pandemic (after 2020), there has been a decline in the genre. The director of Vidya Balan's Tumhari Sulu, Suresh Triveni, also admitted that in today's times, it will be almost impossible to make a female-led movie. Recently, Suresh, along with other filmmakers join in a conversation titled O Womaniya, and there he discussed why the women-oriented films no longer holds guarentee of returns at the box office.
Why is female-led cinema impossible post-COVID?
Suresh revealed that the major reason behind the fall is the declining theatrical viability of female-led narratives. Explaining it further, he said, "Making a female-led film in mainstream theatrical cinema today feels almost impossible, and a film like Tumhari Sulu would be very difficult to mount now."
He further revealed the source for his movies, "My stories are inspired by the women around me, and they feel fresh because we’ve told so many stories about men." Suresh also pointed out the psyche of an average moviegoer, and added, "Unfortunately, a film with a female protagonist is still considered ‘new’, but that freshness - and the hunger and energy I see in women actors - continues to inspire me as a filmmaker."
About Suresh Triveni
Suresh Triveni is popularly known for directing Vidya Balan-starrer hit comedy-drama Tumhari Sulu. The film was a critical and commercial success, inspiring the Tamil remake Kaatrin Mozhi (2018) with Jyothika reprising Vidya's role. Suresh's second film, Jalsa, another female-led cinema, starred Vidya with Shefali Shah. Unlike Tumhari Sulu, Jalsa was dropped straight on OTT, and it met with la ukewarm response. On the work front, Suresh's upcoming film is Anil Kapoor's Subedaar, releasing on Prime Video soon.