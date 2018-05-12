Female fans of 'Baahubali' actor Prabhas are now photoshopping their personal pictures with him

Female fans photoshop pictures with Baahubali phenomenon, Prabhas

Prabhas emerged to be an overnight national heartthrob post the release of Baahubali: The Beginning. While he won the hearts of many female fans with his lover boy act as young Shiva in the prequel, the sequel had Prabhas playing the role of a loving husband and a dutiful son.

The Baahubali franchise treated the audience with heart-winning avatars of Prabhas, that of a son and husband, making Prabhas a favourite amongst the ladies. The love and adoration for the actor grew to the extent of Prabhas receiving a record number of marriage proposals, thereby becoming one of the most sought-after bachelors in India.

The actor's charm has captivated women audience from across age groups. Be it mothers, wives or single women, Prabhas' shy and elusive persona has left many of awe. So much so, that many female fans of Prabhas have been photoshopping their pictures with an image of the Baahubali star.

Sources share, "Many female fans of Prabhas have been photoshopping pictures with him. So much is the demand, that many smartphone apps have also been dedicated to editing pictures with Prabhas."

During the 2 year release period of Baahubali franchise, there has been a sharp rise in Prabhas' fandom, especially amongst women. Recently it was also reported that most numbers of selfies are clicked with Prabhas' wax statue that is installed at Madame Tussauds, Bangkok, while at another event it was reported that women at the crime branch of Ahmedabad celebrated a colleagues birthday cutting a birthday cake with Prabhas' pictures.

Well, it seems like Prabhas' simplicity has left many women in admiration.