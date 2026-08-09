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Female fan forcefully kisses Nikita Rawal on lips at red carpet, video goes viral - Watch

Nikita Rawal was left stunned when a female fan suddenly kissed her on the lips during a red carpet appearance. The actress appeared uncomfortable and tried to push her away. The shocking video has gone viral on social media.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 09, 2026, 02:05 PM IST

Female fan forcefully kisses Nikita Rawal on lips at red carpet, video goes viral - Watch
Female fan kisses Nikita Rawal on lips
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Nikita Rawal was left visibly stunned after a female fan allegedly crossed the line during a recent public appearance. While the actress was posing for paparazzi at an event on Saturday, August 8, the woman approached her for a selfie and, moments later, unexpectedly kissed her on the lips. The shocking encounter was caught on camera and has since gone viral on social media.

The actress initially smiled and posed with the fan, but the interaction quickly took an uncomfortable turn. After kissing Nikita on the cheek, the woman pulled her closer and kissed her on the lips, leaving the actress visibly startled. Nikita appeared to push her away and tried to end the interaction, but the fan continued grabbing and kissing her before eventually walking away.

Watch viral video of female fan kissing Nikita Rawan suddenly on the lips

Nikita Rawal questions Ranbir Kapoor's casting as Lord Rama in Ramayana

Nikita recently made headlines for questioning Ranbir Kapoor's casting as Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's two-part epic Ramayana. In an interview with Bollywood Mascot, the actress said she did not believe Ranbir was the right choice for the role. She referred to his earlier statement about eating beef and claimed that it hurt the religious sentiments of many Hindus.

"This character is not for Ranbir Kapoor at all. Giving this character to such a person, who is openly saying that he is eating beef, this is an insult to the faith, feelings and character of Rama", she stated. Demanding an apology from the Animal actor, Nikita added, "He will have to apologise, because this is not just a question of his personal life; this is a question of the faith of crores of people."

READ | Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta join Amitabh Bachchan on KBC 18 premiere episode to promote Batwara 1947

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