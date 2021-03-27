Felt quite good when 'Chhichhore' got National Award, but secretly hoped 'Sonchiriya' should have won something: Manoj

Manoj Bajpayee won his third National Award earlier this week for his incredible performance in the film Bhonsle. The actor had earlier won National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for Satya and National Film Award – Special Jury Award / Special Mention for Pinjar. The actor for the first time won in the Best Actor category and shared his happiness about it too. Moreover, Sushant Singh Rajput starrer 2019 film Chhichhore directed by Nitesh Tiwari won Best Hindi at the 67th National Film Awards.

Talking about it, Manoj told Bollywood Hungama, "When Chhichhore won the award, I was very happy because our industry is box-office oriented. If the film makes â‚¹250-300 crores and it is not being celebrated enough, then you feel like there’s something wrong. But when the same film wins a national award, it’s like there has been poetic justice towards it. There has been a poetic justice towards the film, it finally has the justice that it deserved. I really felt quite good when Chhichhore got the award, but at the same time I secretly hoped that Sonchiriya should have won something."

While praising Sonchiriya, Manoj also spoke about Bhumi Pednekar stating, "Every single frame and scene, Sushant Singh Rajput is great in the film along with Bhumi Pednekar. Bhumi has worked so well in the film. I had even told her that this film will always be above any work that other actresses from her generation have done."

Sonchiriya is directed by Abhishek Chaubey and also stars Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.