'Felt like wearing a saree. So I did...At home': Priyanka Chopra Jonas looks gorgeous as she quarantines with Nick Jonas

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra has been spending time in her Los Angeles home in the United States of America with her husband and pop singer Nick Jonas. On Sunday, the actress posted a new picture with Nick where she is wearing a sari, giving fans insight into her quarantine time.

Sharing it, Priyanka said, "Felt like wearing a saree. So I did...At home. Miss everyone. @nickjonas". In the picture, she is standing with Nick while her face is partially covered, Nick is looking at the camera.

Recently, Priyanka had announced that she is going to donate 10,000 pairs of footwear to healthcare professionals across India who are on the frontline fighting the novel coronavirus. The help will reach medical workers in Kerela, Maharashtra, Haryana, and Karnataka.

Speaking about the donations, in a press statement, Priyanka said, "Healthcare professionals across the country are our true superheroes, working every day to ensure our safety and fighting for us on the frontlines. Their courage, commitment, and sacrifices are saving innumerable lives in this global pandemic. While we cannot even imagine what’s it like to be in their shoes, we can at least help them be comfortable in them. Because of the nature of their work, it is critical for them to have easy-to-clean shoes and apparel for themselves. We are so glad to be able to offer this support and hope this helps these caregivers in the fight against this virus."

For the uninformed, Priyanka and Nick donated an undisclosed amount to 10 charities including Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES), UNICEF, Goonj, Doctors Without Borders, No Kid Hungry, and SAG-AFTRA.