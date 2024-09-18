Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi: Portion of house collapses in Karol Bagh area, several feared trapped; watch video

'Felt like God was...': Arijit Singh's video consoling heartbroken woman during live concert goes viral; watch

Meet woman who became first female fighter pilot in LCA Tejas fighter fleet, she was also the first to...

Mystery explosions in Lebanon: Pagers turn deadly, Hezbollah accuses Israel

Meet athlete, first Indian to win medal in long jump, played with only one kidney throughout her career, she is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Felt like God was...': Arijit Singh's video consoling heartbroken woman during live concert goes viral; watch

'Felt like God was...': Arijit Singh's video consoling heartbroken woman during live concert goes viral; watch

Meet man, who secured record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, his salary is...

Meet man, who secured record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, his salary is...

8 secret wonders near Goa for wanderlust

8 secret wonders near Goa for wanderlust

8 superfoods to reduce blood pressure

8 superfoods to reduce blood pressure

Diabetes: 8 foods to lower your blood sugar levels

Diabetes: 8 foods to lower your blood sugar levels

6 NASA images show final moments of dying star

6 NASA images show final moments of dying star

Viral News In Hindi: 'मेरा पति रोज नहीं नहाता' महिला ने शादी के 40 दिन बाद मांगा तलाक, पति बोला- गंगाजल तो छिड़क लेता हूं

Viral News In Hindi: 'मेरा पति रोज नहीं नहाता' महिला ने शादी के 40 दिन बाद मांगा तलाक, पति बोला- गंगाजल तो छिड़क लेता हूं

Prayagraj Viral Video: स्कॉर्पियो की बोनट से निकला 7 फीट का अजगर, मैकेनिक की हुई हालत खराब 

Prayagraj Viral Video: स्कॉर्पियो की बोनट से निकला 7 फीट का अजगर, मैकेनिक की हुई हालत खराब 

MP News: Government स्कूल टीचर ने किया fourth grade employee का शोषण, action में आया शिक्षा विभाग

MP News: Government स्कूल टीचर ने किया fourth grade employee का शोषण, action में आया शिक्षा विभाग

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
8 secret wonders near Goa for wanderlust

8 secret wonders near Goa for wanderlust

Lunar Eclipse photos: See pictures of celestial event from around the world

Lunar Eclipse photos: See pictures of celestial event from around the world

COVID XEC variant: 5 things you must know about this virus

COVID XEC variant: 5 things you must know about this virus

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Meet actress who worked with Aamir, Sanjay Dutt, one decision ruined her career, quit acting, is now going viral for..

Meet actress who worked with Aamir, Sanjay Dutt, one decision ruined her career, quit acting, is now going viral for..

This actress started working at 10, did over 2500 films, was widowed at 38, tragically died due to..

This actress started working at 10, did over 2500 films, was widowed at 38, tragically died due to..

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video director Raaj Shaandilyaa on allegations of film being copied from Hollywood hit Sex Tape

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video director Raaj Shaandilyaa on allegations of film being copied from Hollywood hit Sex Tape

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Felt like God was...': Arijit Singh's video consoling heartbroken woman during live concert goes viral; watch

Arijit Singh's fan shared the video on social media and said 'it felt like God was speaking through Arijit'.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 18, 2024, 11:02 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'Felt like God was...': Arijit Singh's video consoling heartbroken woman during live concert goes viral; watch
Image credit: Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Arijit Singh, who always wins hearts and has fans around the globe, noticed a teary-eyed female fan in the crowd during a performance in London and made an effort to console her. This heartwarming moment has since gone viral on social media.

The fan named Aarti Khetarpal shared the video on her Instagram, where she expressed that "it felt like God was speaking through Arijit in that moment." She wrote, "God sends signs & tonight’s @arijitsing's concert was a proof! As soon as he started singing his emotional songs, memories of my ex in London flooded back, The promises, betrayal, lies & heartbreak. In that moment, Arijit—without knowing why I was crying—sang, consoled, and said, ‘forgive & forget.' It felt like God was speaking through him in that moment, using Arijit as an instrument to deliver His message. I’m sure some of you can relate, while others may not. tonight’s concert will forever be a core memory to re write ‘love’ & start a new story. Sharing this because God truly sends signs; we just have to pause and listen!"

The video starts with Arijit singing Ve Kamleya from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, during which a female fan begins to cry. Later, while performing Sajni from Laapataa Ladies, he spots her, gestures for her to wipe her tears and smile, and encourages her to "forgive and forget."

After teaming up with Diljit Dosanjh in Mumbai earlier this year for a concert, the 'Perfect' hitmaker recently joined Arijit Singh at a show in London. On Monday, Arijit took to Instagram and expressed gratitude to Ed Sheeran for adding his "perfect" touch to his show, which was held on September 15. "#london , thank you for showing up in such a magnificent way last night. Love and Gratitude #arijitsinghlive Thank you @teddysphotos for the #perfect moment (red heart emoji)," he captioned the post, adding a few pictures from the show.

In March 2024, Ed came to India and performed in Mumbai for the final leg of his +-=/x Tour (Mathematics), as part of his Asia and Europe Tour, 2024. During his India visit, Ed Sheeran also met superstar Shah Rukh Khan and actor Ayushmann Khurrana. The pictures and videos from both meetings went viral in no time While SRK taught him his iconic signature pose, Ayushmann made him taste his mother's homemade cooked pinnis (Punjabi dessert).

Talking about his meeting with Ed Sheeran, Ayuhsmann said, "I have admired Ed Sheeran as an artist for years now. As a fellow musician, I have always wanted to connect with him and discuss how his mind works. I surprised him with my mother's homemade Pinni! This is how we have always welcomed anyone at our home. He is at our home and we need to tell him how much we love him and his music too. So, I hope this gift will be a memorable one!" He also appeared on Kapil Sharma's talk show and Indian show 'Breakfast with Champions' alongside cricketer Rohit Sharma and host Gaurav Kapoor.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'No demolition of property anywhere without court's permission till...': Supreme Court

'No demolition of property anywhere without court's permission till...': Supreme Court

Donald Trump targeted in apparent assassination attempt at golf course, FBI says...

Donald Trump targeted in apparent assassination attempt at golf course, FBI says...

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 director Anees Bazmee on box office clash with Singham Again: 'Why should I talk to Ajay Devgn?'

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 director Anees Bazmee on box office clash with Singham Again: 'Why should I talk to Ajay Devgn?'

ICC announces new prize money for World Cups, women cricketers to now get more than...

ICC announces new prize money for World Cups, women cricketers to now get more than...

Meet star, who once earned just Rs 50, left films due to casting couch; then became TV’s top actress, now charges…

Meet star, who once earned just Rs 50, left films due to casting couch; then became TV’s top actress, now charges…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

8 secret wonders near Goa for wanderlust

8 secret wonders near Goa for wanderlust

Lunar Eclipse photos: See pictures of celestial event from around the world

Lunar Eclipse photos: See pictures of celestial event from around the world

COVID XEC variant: 5 things you must know about this virus

COVID XEC variant: 5 things you must know about this virus

This actress got married at 15, worked as teacher, entered Bollywood for her children after divorce; then became first..

This actress got married at 15, worked as teacher, entered Bollywood for her children after divorce; then became first..

From Triptii Dimri to Rashmika Mandanna and Sanvikaa: 7 'national crushes of India' who floored audiences in 2024

From Triptii Dimri to Rashmika Mandanna and Sanvikaa: 7 'national crushes of India' who floored audiences in 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement