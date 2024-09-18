'Felt like God was...': Arijit Singh's video consoling heartbroken woman during live concert goes viral; watch

Arijit Singh's fan shared the video on social media and said 'it felt like God was speaking through Arijit'.

Arijit Singh, who always wins hearts and has fans around the globe, noticed a teary-eyed female fan in the crowd during a performance in London and made an effort to console her. This heartwarming moment has since gone viral on social media.

The fan named Aarti Khetarpal shared the video on her Instagram, where she expressed that "it felt like God was speaking through Arijit in that moment." She wrote, "God sends signs & tonight’s @arijitsing's concert was a proof! As soon as he started singing his emotional songs, memories of my ex in London flooded back, The promises, betrayal, lies & heartbreak. In that moment, Arijit—without knowing why I was crying—sang, consoled, and said, ‘forgive & forget.' It felt like God was speaking through him in that moment, using Arijit as an instrument to deliver His message. I’m sure some of you can relate, while others may not. tonight’s concert will forever be a core memory to re write ‘love’ & start a new story. Sharing this because God truly sends signs; we just have to pause and listen!"

The video starts with Arijit singing Ve Kamleya from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, during which a female fan begins to cry. Later, while performing Sajni from Laapataa Ladies, he spots her, gestures for her to wipe her tears and smile, and encourages her to "forgive and forget."

After teaming up with Diljit Dosanjh in Mumbai earlier this year for a concert, the 'Perfect' hitmaker recently joined Arijit Singh at a show in London. On Monday, Arijit took to Instagram and expressed gratitude to Ed Sheeran for adding his "perfect" touch to his show, which was held on September 15. "#london , thank you for showing up in such a magnificent way last night. Love and Gratitude #arijitsinghlive Thank you @teddysphotos for the #perfect moment (red heart emoji)," he captioned the post, adding a few pictures from the show.

In March 2024, Ed came to India and performed in Mumbai for the final leg of his +-=/x Tour (Mathematics), as part of his Asia and Europe Tour, 2024. During his India visit, Ed Sheeran also met superstar Shah Rukh Khan and actor Ayushmann Khurrana. The pictures and videos from both meetings went viral in no time While SRK taught him his iconic signature pose, Ayushmann made him taste his mother's homemade cooked pinnis (Punjabi dessert).

Talking about his meeting with Ed Sheeran, Ayuhsmann said, "I have admired Ed Sheeran as an artist for years now. As a fellow musician, I have always wanted to connect with him and discuss how his mind works. I surprised him with my mother's homemade Pinni! This is how we have always welcomed anyone at our home. He is at our home and we need to tell him how much we love him and his music too. So, I hope this gift will be a memorable one!" He also appeared on Kapil Sharma's talk show and Indian show 'Breakfast with Champions' alongside cricketer Rohit Sharma and host Gaurav Kapoor.