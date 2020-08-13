'Feel bad for star kids, they really have no say in this': Aahana Kumra sympathises but urges for equal opportunities

Headlines

Miss Earth India, Miss Universe Japan, G20 countries' leaders come together for Ladakh International Fashion Runway

Indian football team set to miss Asian Games for second successive edition, Here's why

Senior BJP leader hints at alliance with JD(S) ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Viral video: Desi girl's sizzling dance in black attire to 'Deedar De' sets temperature soaring

Kajol trolled for asking Shah Rukh Khan to disclose 'real' box office collection of Pathaan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Miss Earth India, Miss Universe Japan, G20 countries' leaders come together for Ladakh International Fashion Runway

Indian football team set to miss Asian Games for second successive edition, Here's why

Senior BJP leader hints at alliance with JD(S) ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

10 superfoods for better eyesight

8 longest-running movie franchises

AI reimagines Harry Potter stars as Sabyasachi models

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos

Devastating Drone Visuals Show Flooded Roads Of Delhi After Yamuna River Swells

Tomato price hike: What is 'Greedflation'? Will rates come down soon? | DNA India News

Don't have to be Indian to care…: Amid violence in Manipur, US says ready to help the state if asked

Kajol trolled for asking Shah Rukh Khan to disclose 'real' box office collection of Pathaan

Pankaj Tripathi's simplicity at airport wins internet, netizens say 'refreshing not to see brand ki dukaan...'

This Bollywood actress was first Indian to have Barbie doll modelled on her; it's not Priyanka, Kareena, Deepika, Alia

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Feel bad for star kids, they really have no say in this': Aahana Kumra sympathises but urges for equal opportunities

Aahana Kumra speaks in support of star kids but insists to have equal opportunities for all.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 13, 2020, 03:24 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Aahana Kumra who made waves in the film industry by her film Lipstick Under My Burkha is now going to be featured in Vidyut Jammwal starrer Khuda Haafiz which will be released on OTT. 

In an interview with BollywoodLife, the actress opened up about Khuda Haafiz and revealed how she was scared to audition for the film and had to go through diction training as she plays an Arabic character. Apart from Khuda Haafiz, Aahana also spoke about the ongoing nepotism, insider vs outsider debate which was reignited after Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death. 

Aahana said, "I feel bad for star kids because they really have no say in this. What is their fault if they are born into their family? It’s a family business. But yes, I will say something which I have been speaking about quite clearly. I have been to Los Angeles, and have been to a lot of casting directors there. I also met a lot of production houses there. I got meetings with everyone because I had done a Lipstick Under My Burkha. I was there for a festival and they are very respectful of you and your talent. So I think there is equal opportunity for all if you really want to work hard or want to make it big."

She further added, "Somewhere that is something which is missing in our industry. We don’t get equal opportunities. If there is a film that is being cast, I think there should be auditions for it and everyone must have a resume and showreel. People should see an actor’s work and then cast. That’s a fair way to go about it but that doesn’t happen here and it irks a lot of people."

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bad news for IT employees, major companies may reduce compensation due to…

Priyanka Chopra comes to stuntwoman's rescue after she buys fake tickets for Beyonce concert

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan fans whistle, hoot, celebrate Jawan prevue in cinema halls

Yamuna flooding in Delhi: Water flows back towards city, reaches near Supreme Court, water shortage looming

This man quit playing cricket after injury, now runs Rs 371409 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, his net worth is..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE