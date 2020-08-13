'Feel bad for star kids, they really have no say in this': Aahana Kumra sympathises but urges for equal opportunities

Aahana Kumra speaks in support of star kids but insists to have equal opportunities for all.

Aahana Kumra who made waves in the film industry by her film Lipstick Under My Burkha is now going to be featured in Vidyut Jammwal starrer Khuda Haafiz which will be released on OTT.

In an interview with BollywoodLife, the actress opened up about Khuda Haafiz and revealed how she was scared to audition for the film and had to go through diction training as she plays an Arabic character. Apart from Khuda Haafiz, Aahana also spoke about the ongoing nepotism, insider vs outsider debate which was reignited after Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death.

Aahana said, "I feel bad for star kids because they really have no say in this. What is their fault if they are born into their family? It’s a family business. But yes, I will say something which I have been speaking about quite clearly. I have been to Los Angeles, and have been to a lot of casting directors there. I also met a lot of production houses there. I got meetings with everyone because I had done a Lipstick Under My Burkha. I was there for a festival and they are very respectful of you and your talent. So I think there is equal opportunity for all if you really want to work hard or want to make it big."

She further added, "Somewhere that is something which is missing in our industry. We don’t get equal opportunities. If there is a film that is being cast, I think there should be auditions for it and everyone must have a resume and showreel. People should see an actor’s work and then cast. That’s a fair way to go about it but that doesn’t happen here and it irks a lot of people."