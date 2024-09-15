Twitter
'Feed, burp...': Deepika Padukone shares first update after becoming mother to baby girl

On September 8, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child, a baby girl. Though Deepika is still at Mumbai's HN Reliance Hospital, she has shared a small but heartwarming update on social media for the first time.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 15, 2024, 01:08 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

On September 8, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child, a baby girl. Though Deepika is still at Mumbai's HN Reliance Hospital, she has shared a small but heartwarming update on social media for the first time.

The actress, who once had "Follow your bliss" in her Instagram bio, has updated it to "Feed. Burp. Sleep. Repeat," to reflect her new journey into motherhood. Deepika and Ranveer took to Instagram to confirm that they became parents on September 8. After their post, many of their fans and B-Town celebs congratulated them.

Take a look:

As soon as the couple made the official announcement about becoming parents on social media, several celebrities shared their best wishes for the new parents. Actor Priyanka Chopra wrote in the comment section, "congratulations," along with heart emojis Actor Ananya Panday commented, "Baby girl! Congratulations"

Sara Ali Khan also congratulated the couple and she mentioned, "Ranveer and DeePee..congratulations on your baby girl!!! Only joy and bliss to both of you" Bipasha Basu wrote in her congratulatory message, "Durga Durga..Blessings to the little bundle of love and many many congratulations to you, Ranveer and family"

Music maestro Shankar Mahadevan said, "Heartiest congratulations to both of you !! Love and blessings to the little Angel !" Singer Shreya Ghoshal wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to both of you !! Love and blessings to the little Angel" 'Stree 2' actor Rajkummar Rao also congratulated the couple for this big news and shared, "Heartiest congratulations. So happy for both of you" Actor Shraddha Kapoor messaged, "Congratulations!!! , and Parineeti Chopra exclaimed, "Congratssssssss". Katrina Kaif also wrote, "Congratulations"

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared her best wishes, saying, "Congratulations mommy and daddy.. from saifu and Beboo...God bless the little angel" Neil Nitin Mukesh wrote, "God bless the family and blessings to the little princess" Actors Suniel Shetty, Vaani Kapoor, Sharvari Wagh, Kriti Sanon, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Athiya Shetty, Malaika Arora, Jackky Bhagnani, Sonakshi Sinha, Bhumi Pednekar, Rhea Kapoor, and others also congratulated the couple. Kriti Sanon commented, "Congratulationssss".

Ranveer-Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six long years and the duo never fail to shower love on each other on social media.

They first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama film 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela' and later also starred in 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat'. Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Singham Again, set to hit the big screens on the festive occasion of Diwali 2024.

(With inputs from ANI)

