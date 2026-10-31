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FDA chief Tukaram Mundhe to take action against Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff over Vimal pan masala ads

The Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe shared that his department has concluded its investigation and found violations by Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff, adding the matter will be referred for adjudication next week.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 31, 2026, 08:13 PM IST

FDA chief Tukaram Mundhe to take action against Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff over Vimal pan masala ads
Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, Tiger Shroff
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Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe on Friday said proceedings have been completed against actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff for allegedly violating state rules through advertisements for Vimal Pan Masala. The FDA has concluded its investigation and found violations by the actors, he said, adding the matter will be referred for adjudication next week. Adjudication is a quasi-judicial process through which regulatory authorities examine evidence and determine violations of applicable laws. It allows penalties to be imposed for non-criminal offences without resorting to lengthy court proceedings.

Devgn has approached Bombay High Court in connection with the case, Mundhe told reporters. He added that the department would continue with its proceedings before the joint commissioner despite Devgn approaching the HC. "Three actors sought time to respond. The assistant commissioner has completed the investigation and found that they violated the state's rules in the Vimal Pan Masala advertising case. The proceedings have now concluded, and the case will be proposed for adjudication before the joint commissioner, who is the competent authority, by next week," Mundhe said.

The FDA had earlier issued notices to the three actors over their advertisements for Vimal Elaichi, alleging the campaign amounted to surrogate advertising for prohibited pan masala products. The FDA had contended that the brand was linked to the sale of gutkha and pan masala, products prohibited in Maharashtra. It had asked the actors to explain their association with the advertisements and take steps to discontinue the promotional campaigns. The FDA had also warned them against further association with such advertisements and sought details of their due diligence before agreeing to endorse the product.

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