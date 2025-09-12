Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Fawad Khan, Vaani Kapoor-starrer Aabeer Gulaal to finally release in India on this date? Here's what we know

Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor's Aabeer Gulaal's release was indefinitely postponed after the Pahalgam terror attacks that killed 26 people.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 12, 2025, 05:42 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

After Karan Johar's romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushil in 2016, Pakistani star Fawad Khan was set to make his Bollywood comeback with Aabeer Gulaal. The romantic comedy, which starred Vaani Kapoor as the leading lady, was slated to release in theatres worldwide on May 9. However, after the Pahalgam terror attacks on April 22 that killed 26 people, the film's release was indefinitely postponed.

Aabeer Gulaal has finally hit theatres worldwide (excluding India) on September 12 and now, as per latest reports, the Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor-starrer might also release in India on September 26. A source was quoted telling Bollywood Hungama, "Aabeer Gulaal has released today, that is, September 12, across the globe. The team of Indian Stories Limited (UK) have now made the decision to release the film in cinemas in India two weeks from now, on September 26."

"They are confident of the product and feel that the film, which is a simple and sweet love story, has the potential to attract the audience everywhere, including India. Moreover, no other film is scheduled for a release on September 26 and hence, Aabeer Gulaal will enjoy a solo release in the country", the source further added. However, the makers have made no official announcement about its India release.

After the Pahalgam attacks, Fawad Khan also expressed his condolences towards the victims as he wrote on his Instagram Stories, "Deeply saddened to hear the news of the heinous attack in Pahalgam. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this horrifying incident and we pray for strength and healing for their families in this difficult time." 

The Pakistani star has previously appeared in three Hindi movies including Shashanka Ghosh's Khoobsurat with Sonam Kapoor, Shakun Batra's Kapoor & Sons that also featured Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra, and Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.

READ | Meet Sunjay Kapur's first wife Nandita Mahtani, once dated Ranbir Kapoor, know why she isn't involved in over Rs 30000 crore property dispute

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
