Fawad Khan to finally return to Indian theatres? Actor's biggest hit The Legend of Maula Jatt to release here on...

Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan-starrer blockbuster The Legend of Maula Jatt is likely to release in India next month.

Fawad Khan was last seen in the Indian theatres in 2016 in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Now, after eight years, the actor is set to storm the screens in the country as his biggest hit The Legend of Maula Jatt is likely to get its India release next month. The 2022 action drama is the highest-grossing Pakistani film and the highest-grossing Punjabi film of all time.

The Legend of Maula Jatt was initially slated to hit Indian theatres on December 30, 2022, but its release was postponed due to opposition from several political parties led by Maharashtra Navanirman Sena. Now, after almost two years, it has been reported that Zee Studios is planning to release the Pakistani film in India on September 20, 2024.

Also starring Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, and Humaima Malick in the lead roles, the action drama reimagines the classic tale of rivalry between Maula Jatt and Noori Natt. While the titular character Maula Jatt is played by Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi essays the antagonist Noori Natt.

The Legend of Maula Jatt is written and directed by Bilal Lashri. The film had garnered immense praise from the audiences and critics for its direction, acting, music, action sequences, visual effects, and background score. It broke several box office records, and became the first Pakistani film to enter the Rs 100-crore club.

The Fawad Khan-starrer is the second directorial of Bilal Lashri. His first film Waar, which starred Shaan Shahid, Meesha Shafi, Ali Azmat, Shamoon Abbasi, Ayesha Khan, and Kamran Lashari in the leading roles, had also become the highest-grossing Pakistani film at the time of its release in 2013.

READ | This Shah Rukh Khan flop was rejected by Hrithik Roshan, actress quit Bollywood; film later became cult classic, won...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.