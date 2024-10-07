Twitter
Fawad Khan to finally make his Bollywood comeback with Vaani Kapoor in Abir Gulaal, first look goes viral

'Have no objections': Farooq Abdullah on taking rival PDP's support for govt formation

Sunil Gavaskar refuses giving credit to Gautam Gambhir for India's aggressive batting approach in Tests, calls it…

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio seeks revised paper on satellite spectrum allocation, alleges...

'Born to dance, forced to study': Video of man reading book while performing garba goes viral

Fawad Khan to finally make his Bollywood comeback with Vaani Kapoor in Abir Gulaal, first look goes viral

Abir Gulaal will be shot in the United Kingdom over October and November. Fawad Khan's last Indian release was Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 07, 2024, 07:44 PM IST

Fawad Khan to finally make his Bollywood comeback with Vaani Kapoor in Abir Gulaal, first look goes viral
Abir Gulaal first look
Pakistani star Fawad Khan is set to return to Hindi films with Abir Gulaal, an upcoming romantic comedy opposite Bollywood star Vaani Kapoor. The film, billed as an international production with a support cast from India and UK, began shooting on September 29 in London, the makers announced on Monday.

It is directed by Aarti S Bagdi (Chalti Rahe Zindagi) and produced by Indian Stories, along with A Richer Lens and Aarjay Pictures. The makers - Vivek B Agrawal, Avantika Hari and Rakesh Sippy serve as producers on Abir Gulaal - also released the first-look of the actors from the film.

The movie marks the comeback of Fawad to the Indian entertainment space eight years after he starred in Karan Johar's film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The star, who first became popular in India with his Pakistani serials Zindagi Gulzar Hai and Humsafar, also has Bollywood films Khoobsurat and Kapoor & Sons to his credit. 

"Fawad has a massive global fan base, and we anticipate that audiences and his fans will wholeheartedly embrace this film, as it showcases him in his most endearing role yet. The chemistry between Fawad and Vaani is expected to light up the screen with their captivating performances and undeniable charm," the filmmakers said in a joint statement. According to Bagdi, the film explores the journey of two individuals "who unintentionally help each other heal, with love blossoming as an unexpected consequence". Abir Gulaal will be shot in the UK over October and November.

The news comes days after the release of the 2022 Pakistani blockbuster The Legend of Maula Jatt, starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, was stalled. The Bilal Lashari directorial was scheduled for an October 2 release in Punjab. The announcement of Abir Gulaal is good news for Fawad fans in India who most recently saw the actor star in the Pakistani web series Barzakh.

In 2016, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) impeded the release of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, starring Fawad, following nationwide protests surrounding a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir in the same year. The film was released in the country after Johar pledged not to work with Pakistani actors in his movies. Last year, the Supreme Court of India dismissed a plea seeking a complete ban on artistes from Pakistan to perform or work in India. 

In 2019, India banned the export of Indian films to Pakistan after the Pulwama terror strike. The Pakistan government in a tit-for-tat response also banned the screening of Indian films in the country. The last Pakistani film to release in India was 2011's Bol, starring Humaima Malick and Atif Aslam.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI

