Before Fawad Khan, Vaani Kapoor-starrer Abir Gulaal got stalled, its music composed by Amit Trivedi was launched at a grand event in Dubai.

After Karan Johar's 2016 romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Pakistani actor Fawad Khan was set to make his comeback to Bollywood after nine years with Abir Gulaal. The romantic comedy, featuring Vaani Kapoor as the female lead, was scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on May 9. However, amid the Pahalgam terror attacks, Operation Sindoor, and the India-Pakistan tensions, Abir Gulaal has been postponed indefinitely. Before Fawad Khan, Vaani Kapoor-starrer faced any trouble, its music composed by Amit Trivedi was launched at a grand event in Dubai. Now, Amit has shared his thoughts on the film getting stalled.

Talking to Hindustan Times, the National Award-winning music director said, "The decision (to not release the film) was taken keeping India first and I am in support of it completely. Yes, it hurts when a project faces trouble. Not just this film, but anything I work on with all the honesty and hard work becomes a part of me. So, a project getting stalled is bound to disappoint you. We make music for the audience and as artistes, that’s all you want (your music to reach the fans). But in this case, the scenario was very different. My country comes first, above everything else."

Meanwhile, after the Pahalgam attacks, Fawad Khan had expressed his condolences towards the victims as he wrote on his Instagram Stories, "Deeply saddened to hear the news of the heinous attack in Pahalgam. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this horrifying incident and we pray for strength and healing for their families in this difficult time."

After Operation Sindoor, the Kapoor & Sons actor called it "shameful attack", as he penned a note on Instagram Stories that read, "My deepest condolences to the families of those injured and killed in this shameful attack. I pray for the souls of the deceased and strength for their loved ones in the days to come. A respectful request to all: stop stoking the flames with rabble-rousing words. It is not worth the lives of innocent people. May better sense prevail. InshaAllah. Pakistan Zindabad."

Several Pakistani artistes' Instagram accounts are now blocked in India. These include Fawad Khan, Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan, Ali Zafar, Atif Aslam, and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, and others.

