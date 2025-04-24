Political tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated, with strong reactions from film governing bodies, trying to stall the release of the film in India. Amid this, now Fawad Khan has come forward and shared his thoughts and prayers with the victims.

Fawad Khan's comeback Hindi film Abir Gulaal has come under the scanner ever since the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people. Political tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated, with strong reactions from film governing bodies, trying to stall the release of the film in India. Amid this, now Fawad Khan has come forward and shared his thoughts and prayers with the victims.

"Deeply saddened to hear the news of the heinous attack in Pahalgam (sic). Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this horrifying incident, and we pray for strength and healing for their families in this difficult time (sic)," his message via Instagram stories read.

Fawad Khan's statement comes after Ashoke Pandit, President of the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association, issued a statement opposing Abir Gulaal's release. "This incident is an act of war against the nation. This isn't the first time...these attacks have been ongoing for 30 years. We, as a federation, have requested with folded hands to not work Pakistanis. They come up with bulls***t reasons like artist and community, but ultimately, the nation must come first. People think 'agar mere ghar ka aadmi nahi mara toh f**k it, I don't care', but if this film's heroine or makers' family members had been shot by the terrorist, they wouldn't have worked (with Fawad)," he said.

BN Tiwari, President of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), also took a firm stance, saying, "We will not let Abir Gulaal release in India. Action will be taken against the makers (if they release the film)."