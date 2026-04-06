Fauzi: Makers of Prabhas starrer issue strict warning, hints 'legal action' for leaking images: 'We urge you to refrain from engaging'
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BOLLYWOOD
Makers of Prahas' upcoming movie Fauzi, including director Hanu Raghavapudi, have requested over-enthusiastic fans not to promote and engage in leaked content of their film on social media.
The makers of Prabhas upcoming film Fauzi have issued a strict warning against the alleged leaked images from the sets of the film. They have urged people to "refrain from sharing or engaging with leaked content." Taking to their X handle, Fauzi makers have highlighted the alleged leaks from the sets of the movie. While issuing the warning, the makers have stated to take "necessary actions" against the involved parties.
"It has come to our attention that certain accounts are circulating leaked images from the sets of #Fauzi. Please treat this as a strict warning - any such content will be reported, and necessary action will be taken against those involved. These leaks compromise the experience we are carefully building. What's coming on the big screen will be far bigger and worth the wait. We urge everyone to refrain from sharing or engaging with leaked content," wrote Fauzi on their X handle.
It has come to our attention that certain accounts are circulating leaked images from the sets of #Fauzi.— Fauzi (@FauziTheMovie) April 4, 2026
Please treat this as a strict warning - any such content will be reported, and necessary action will be taken against those involved.
These leaks compromise the experience…
The film's director, Hanu Raghavapudi, also requested fans not to share leaks, urging everyone to preserve the film's magic and experience it as intended in theatres."We've poured our hearts into #Fauzi to give you something truly special. Humbly requesting everyone, please don't spoil the magic with leaks. Let's experience it the way it's meant to be... together in theatres," wrote Hanu Raghavapudi on his X handle.
We’ve poured our hearts into #Fauzi to give you something truly special.
Humbly requesting everyone, please don’t spoil the magic with leaks.
Let’s experience it the way it’s meant to be… together in theatres. https://t.co/n4w3xDi8Fm— Hanu Raghavapudi (@hanurpudi) April 4, 2026
On the occasion of 'Baahubali' actor's birthday, the makers treated the fans with the announcement of Prabhas's new film titled 'Fauzi'. The makers also shared an intriguing poster of Prabhas' character.
"#Prabhas Hanu is #FAUZI -- The bravest tale of a soldier from the hidden chapters of our history. Happy Birthday, Rebel Star #Prabhas (sic)," the post read.
Hanu Raghavapudi also expressed excitement about his collaboration with the 'Baahubali' star."Happy Birthday to our dearest #Prabhas garu. Taking pride in presenting you as #FAUZI, this journey so far has been unforgettable and only promises to get bigger from here! FAUZI - The bravest tale of a soldier from the hidden chapters of our history,' he posted. Anupam Kher also plays a prominent role in the film. The release date of the film has not been announced yet.