Fatima Sana Shaikh talks about her epilepsy, reveals getting seizures on flight

Fatima Sana Shaikh said that she doesn't want people to think she is weak. The actress talked about one incident when she was taken to hospital.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 06:24 PM IST

Fatima Sana Shaikh talks about her epilepsy, reveals getting seizures on flight
Credit: Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh was rushed to a medical facility at the airport and then taken to hospital when she started getting seizures on a flight. The actress was admitted to a hospital for two days.

As per the Hindustan Times report, the actress talked about the incident and said that she was all alone when this happened, there was no familiar face to take care of her. She said, “It kept my work and life on hold. For me this was a big jhatka, I really thought I’m lucky that I survived. I’ve had big episodes in the past, but this was the most difficult as I was all alone. Now I cannot travel alone, I need someone with me.”

She added, “I’ve not hidden it, but kabhi mauka nahi mila. I took some time to understand what it was. There’s so much stigma attached. You think log sochenge that you have an ailment. I didn’t want people to think I’m weak. I was scared that if I tell people that I have this then I will not get work. I, also, didn’t want to accept that I have a neurological condition.”

While talking about her producers cancelling shoot of Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, she said, “I realised as a person who is going through this,it’s my responsibility to tell my producers that you have a person who has this condition. I have had seizures on set and people have taken care of it. I give them a certain protocol to follow.”

International Epilepsy Month is observed every year in November, and to raise awareness about the disease, Fatima Shaikh opened up about her experience as an epileptic person and revealed that she was diagnosed with the disease when she was shooting for Dangal.

The Bollywood actress said, “I got an episode and woke up straight at the hospital... (I) was in denial at first (for five years). And now, I have learned to embrace it, and work and live around it.” For the unversed, Epilepsy is a disorder of the brain and the nervous system which can cause unprovoked seizures or ‘fits’ in a person. Epilepsy leads to loss of consciousness and convulsions, which are caused by abnormal nervous activity in the brain.

