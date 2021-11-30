Fatima Sana Shaikh looks dreamy in backless white outfit, breaks the internet with her stunning photos

There's no denying that Fatima Sana Shaikh who wowed the audience with her impactful performance in 'Dangal' is a stunner. And even though we've seen her do only a handful of films in the last few years, every time she has appeared on screen, Fatima has proved with her performance that she's here to stay.

Notedly, Fatima is just a good actor, but a social media star too. With an impressive fan following of over 2.6 million, Fatima's social media presence is powerful.

Recently, Fatima set the internet on fire with images from her latest photoshoot that has fans flooding social media platforms with compliments.

In her recent pictures, the 'Dangal' star donned upon a backless single strap white kurti paired with a white sharara. She looked like a dream in the stunning photos. Fatima paired a white duppata with the ethnic attire that accentuated the look. In the caption, she wrote, "Peeche toh dekhooo"

On the work front, Fatima Sana Shaikh was last seen in the Netflix anthology 'Ajeeb Daastaans'. Before that, she was seen in the film 'Ludo' directed by Anurag Basu. She has a couple of unannounced projects in her kitty.