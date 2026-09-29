Fatima Sana Shaikh hopes Hunkkaar makes people stand up against rising rape cases: 'Even if one boy realises...'

The JioHotstar series Hunkkaar: The Roar revolves around a 17-year-old (Aneet Padda) who accuses a famous godman, Baapji (Raghubir Yadav), of sexual assault, sparking a media storm and police investigation. Fatima Sana Shaikh plays police inspector ACP Jasleen Singh Soin.

The purpose of Hunkkaar: The Roar will be fulfilled if even one person watches and raises his or her voice against growing cases of sexual assault, say Fatima Sana Shaikh, Raghubir Yadav, and Zoya Hussain, who play prominent roles in the series. The JioHotstar series revolves around a 17-year-old (Aneet Padda) who accuses a famous godman, Baapji (Yadav), of sexual assault, sparking a media storm and police investigation. She is slut-shamed for taking on a revered public figure.

Shaikh, who plays a cop investigating the case, said reading about stories of crime against women fills her with anger. She told PTI, "It is a story that has been in the news recently, actually it has been there for years. There are many more such stories about girls as young as 15 and 17 are facing such trauma." As actors, she said, the least they can do is try to raise their voice through their work.

Citing the case in Jamui (Bihar) where a young girl was molested while returning from coaching classes with her friend, Shaikh said the young boy who accompanied her stood up to the molesters. "So, if by watching our show, even one boy realises that this is wrong, then that will also be a big thing. It is not just one girl's story, it cuts across all classes, all genders", the Dangal actress added.

Yadav said his hope with shows like Hunkkaar is that they knock on the collective conscience of the society and not simply act as a mirror. "Actually, even when we get angry, we want to know the result of that anger... What we show is that the anger is inside you and you have to correctly use this anger to make things right," he told the news agency.

Hussain, who plays a disciple to Yadav's character of Baapji, said unfortunately the subject of their show has become very common. "I hope that through our show, the people who want to speak out, they will get a little bit of strength somewhere... Anytime there is victim-shaming, it makes you angry. How to deal with it now? I think whether in society or individually, you also get frustrated that how do you change this? How do you support somebody when you hear it in the news? What do you do about it? Anger comes from this. We are all trying to figure out what to do about this," she said to PTI.

Also featuring Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Arjun Mathur, Ram Kapoor, Seema Biswas, and Rajesh Sharma, Hunkkaar is directed by Karan D Kapadia, Nitya Mehra, and Heeraz Marfatia. The series has been receiving glowing reviews from the audiences and critics since its release on September 25.

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