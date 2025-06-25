Fatima Sana Shaikh has finally opened up about her dating rumours and gave a befitting reply to gossip about her dating Vijay Varma.

There is a saying - 'Ishq aur mushk, chupaye nahi chupte'. Vijay Varma's break-up with Tamannaah Bhatia left many cinemagoers shocked. However, they were more stunned when they saw the Gully Boy actor with Fatima Sana Shaikh. The Dangal actress was recently photographed with her Gustakh Ishq co-star, Vijay, outside a cafe in Mumbai. The photos and videos of Vijay and Fatima went viral in no time, and it also fueled the rumours of new lovebirds in the tinsel town. However, Fatima has now finally addressed the dating rumours. Is Fatima dating Vijay? Has she found love? Has Vijay moved on from Tamannaah? The actress has made it clear at her recent media appearance.

Are Fatima Sana Shaikh and Vijay Varma dating?

Fatima recently attended the trailer launch of Aap Jaisa Koi with R Madhavan. During the event, Fatima took the stage, and she clarified her relationship status. The actress said, "Acche ladke hai hi nai yaar.. Koi bhi nahi hai (meri life , mein) Filmon mein acche hote hai."

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia's relationship

Vijay and Tamannaah were painting the town red with their love. They dated for nearly two years. However, they parted ways in March this year. As per a source quoted by Pinkvilla, the actors parted ways, but they maintain mutual respect and remain good friends. As per Siasat Daily, the reason why Tamannaah and Vijay broke up is because the actress was keen on settling down with Vijay, and the latter was not looking to get married. Thus, after disagreements, they parted ways.

Fatima Sana Shaikh on the work front

On the work front, Fatima will be having two releases in July, Netflix's Aap Jaisa Koi and the theatrical film, Metro In Dino. The spiritual successor of Life in a Metro (2007) will be released in cinemas on July 4. Aap Jaisa Koi will be streaming on Netflix on July 11.