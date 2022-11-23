Fatima Sana Shaikh calls Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare 'Awkward People'

Credit: Nupur Shikare-Ira Khan/Instagram

Recently, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan got engaged to Nupur Shikare in a private ceremony. She shared a video and gave her fans a glimpse of her ring ceremony on Instagram. Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh reshared the photo and penned an adorable note.

Resharing the post, she wrote, “Ayeeee cuties... Kya awkward log ho (what awkward people you are) @nupur_shikhare @khan.ira.” Ira quickly replied and wrote, “It's true but we're cute in our awkwardness.” Nupur also reacted to the post and wrote, “Haan woh toh hain Par kya mazza aaya. (Yes,but it was fun)."

While dropping her engagement video, Ira Khan wrote, "This moment. Multiple people on multiple occasions have told me that I throw really good parties. I think they give me a little too much credit. The main difference between my parties and other people parties is the guest list. The people in our lives are what make it happy and fun and quirky and so very, very wholesome. Thank you for being there and allowing us to be seen in our proclamation of love for either other. Because that’s exactly what we wanted to do. Sending much joy and appreciation to you all. The most to @nupur_shikhare but that’s a whole other post. Obviously. P.S. Instagram only allows me to tag 20 people. There were many more."

For the unversed, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ira Khan are very good friends. They are often spotted with each other. When Ira hosted her birthday party in May, Fatima Sana Shaikh also attended it.

Last month, during a cycling event, Nupur went down on his knee with a ring in his hand and asked his lady love that "will you marry me?". Ira responded with a 'yes' and they sealed the deal with a kiss. The crowd around them were seen cheering and clapping.

Sharing the video the duo wrote, "Popeye: She said yes. Ira: Hehe. I said yes." Ira and Nupur share pictures and videos from their time together. The couple officially announced their relationship in 2020. Ira took to Instagram and announced that they are dating. Aamir shares daughter Ira with his ex-wife Reena Dutta. Aamir and Kiran got married on December 28, 2005. They welcomed their first son, Azad, through surrogacy in 2011. Aamir was earlier married to Reena Dutta but got separated in 2002. He has a daughter Ira and a son Junaid from his first marriage with Reena.