Fatima Sana Shaikh addresses comparisons with Kangana Ranaut on portraying Indira Gandhi: 'If two actors are playing...'

While Fatima Sana Shaikh will be seen playing Indira Gandhi in Sam Bahadur, Kangana Ranaut will be seen essaying the former Prime Minister in Emergency.

The teaser of Sam Bahadur, which has Vicky Kaushal portraying the titular role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, has impressed the audiences as people have heaped praises on the Sardar Udham actor for his amazing transformation. Netizens are also applauding Fatima Sana Shaikh for her portrayal of Indira Gandhi.

Before Sam Bahadur's teaser, we saw Kangana Ranaut as Indira Gandhi in the first look of Emergency and even her transformation was highly appreciated. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the Dangal actress addressed the comparisons between the two actresses on portraying the former Prime Mnister on the big screen.

Fatima said, "How can I compare our performance? She is performing differently and I'm doing mine. Probably, I would have done things differently if I had been doing her role, I don’t know. If two actors are playing the same character then people are bound to compare and there’s nothing wrong in it. Both approaches can be right. It’s all about the spirit of the character."

The actress, who was last seen in the emotional drama Dhak Dhak with Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, and Sanjana Sanghi, also shared her reaction to Kangana's look in Emergency as she told the portal, "I have seen it, bohot mast laga (it was really good). I think everybody liked it. I don’t remember a single person not liking it. With the hair and makeup, it was too good, visually she looked like her."

While Sam Bahadur releases in cinemas on December 1 along with Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal, Emergency was initially scheduled to hit theaters on November 24 but has been postponed to next year. While the former is directed by Meghna Gulzar of Raazi and Talvar fame, the latter is directed by Kangana herself and marks her solo directorial debut.



