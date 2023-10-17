Headlines

SC to deliver verdict on pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriage today

Meet DS Group owners, Catch spices, Rajnigandha makers, who are looking to bid for Noida's GIP Mall for Rs 2000 crore

Fatima Sana Shaikh addresses comparisons with Kangana Ranaut on portraying Indira Gandhi: 'If two actors are playing...'

LinkedIn to lay off 668 employees from these departments

One of Bigg Boss 17's highest-paid contestants, lost his home in Gujarat riots, started working at age 13

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet DS Group owners, Catch spices, Rajnigandha makers, who are looking to bid for Noida's GIP Mall for Rs 2000 crore

One of Bigg Boss 17's highest-paid contestants, lost his home in Gujarat riots, started working at age 13

Google CEO Sundar Pichai thanks PM Modi for this reason, know here

Ahead of Leo, 8 best films of Thalapathy Vijay

7 Benefits of using sunscreen daily

7 Side effects of tea (chai)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan create history, beat England by 69 runs; their 1st ODI Win vs England

Israel Hamas War: Israel readies ground operation, focusing on Hamas infrastructure | war in Israel

Fukrey 3's Richa, Varun, Pulkit, Manjot Reveal Their Most Middle-Class Habits | Fukrey 3 Interview

Fatima Sana Shaikh addresses comparisons with Kangana Ranaut on portraying Indira Gandhi: 'If two actors are playing...'

One of Bigg Boss 17's highest-paid contestants, lost his home in Gujarat riots, started working at age 13

Bigg Boss mocks Vicky Jain for his 'boring prank', calls Abhishek Kumar madaari ka bandar: 'Agar aapko itna hi...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Fatima Sana Shaikh addresses comparisons with Kangana Ranaut on portraying Indira Gandhi: 'If two actors are playing...'

While Fatima Sana Shaikh will be seen playing Indira Gandhi in Sam Bahadur, Kangana Ranaut will be seen essaying the former Prime Minister in Emergency.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 07:24 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The teaser of Sam Bahadur, which has Vicky Kaushal portraying the titular role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, has impressed the audiences as people have heaped praises on the Sardar Udham actor for his amazing transformation. Netizens are also applauding Fatima Sana Shaikh for her portrayal of Indira Gandhi.

Before Sam Bahadur's teaser, we saw Kangana Ranaut as Indira Gandhi in the first look of Emergency and even her transformation was highly appreciated. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the Dangal actress addressed the comparisons between the two actresses on portraying the former Prime Mnister on the big screen.

Fatima said, "How can I compare our performance? She is performing differently and I'm doing mine. Probably, I would have done things differently if I had been doing her role, I don’t know. If two actors are playing the same character then people are bound to compare and there’s nothing wrong in it. Both approaches can be right. It’s all about the spirit of the character."

The actress, who was last seen in the emotional drama Dhak Dhak with Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, and Sanjana Sanghi, also shared her reaction to Kangana's look in Emergency as she told the portal, "I have seen it, bohot mast laga (it was really good). I think everybody liked it. I don’t remember a single person not liking it. With the hair and makeup, it was too good, visually she looked like her."

While Sam Bahadur releases in cinemas on December 1 along with Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal, Emergency was initially scheduled to hit theaters on November 24 but has been postponed to next year. While the former is directed by Meghna Gulzar of Raazi and Talvar fame, the latter is directed by Kangana herself and marks her solo directorial debut.

READ | Sam Bahadur producer Ronnie Screwvala talks about film's clash with Animal: 'Audiences come out more...'

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Katrina Kaif fighting wearing only a towel in Tiger 3 trailer breaks the internet, shocked fans say 'never expected...'

Karnataka shocker: Man booked for forcing wife to have physical relations with his friends

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar loses cool, gets into ugly fight with ex Isha Malviya, Sunny Arya, Arun Mashettey, watch

'Suspended, deleted or disabled': Prabhas' Instagram account disappears, fans react

Delhi sach mein….: Rashid Khan’s special message to fans after Afghanistan’s maiden World Cup win against England

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE