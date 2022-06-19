Father's Day 2022: Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, Shweta Bachchan, others wish their dads with adorable photos

Headlines

Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale goes live: Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 590 with over Rs 15000 off

Viral video: Fearless man kisses massive king cobra on head, netizens react

Delhi's flood news: Noida, Greater Noida schools closed; 4 shelters, 8 medical teams at service

Ratan Tata's dream car reborn with futuristic looks, SRK Designs' Tata Nano concept

Yamuna flooding in Delhi: Water flows back towards city, reaches near Supreme Court, water shortage looming

Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale goes live: Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 590 with over Rs 15000 off

Viral video: Fearless man kisses massive king cobra on head, netizens react

Meet Lucknow's 'rocket woman' who is spearheading Chandrayaan 3 mission; education, career details

9 Hit Bollywood films directed by South directors

8 Bollywood actresses who played powerful lawyers on screen

Mount Kailash to Angkor Wat: 10 Divine Hindu heritage sites outside India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Meet Hybe boss Bang Si-hyuk, the richest man in K-pop, who launched BTS' V, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga and Jin

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

Rs 2,000 Notes Withdrawn From Circulation: RBI Governor clarifies decision; answers all questions

Manipur Violence: Gunfight between militants and security forces underway in Imphal

Will not backstab or blackmail, says DK Shivakumar amid rift over Karnataka CM race

Hollywood actors join writers in mega strike, will picket studios; here's all you need to know

These three superstars rejected Bhaag Milkha Bhaag before Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra approached Farhan Akhtar

Priyanka Chopra shoots Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena, BTS video goes viral - Watch

Father's Day 2022: Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, Shweta Bachchan, others wish their dads with adorable photos

Many celebrities, including Sara Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Anushka Sharma, uploaded photos.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 19, 2022, 10:19 PM IST

On Sunday, Bollywood stars shared Father's Day-related posts on social media. Many celebrities, including Sara Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Anushka Sharma, uploaded photos.

Shweta Bachchan, the daughter of actor Amitabh Bachchan, posted a photo of the two on Instagram. In her post, she cited a memorable line from his movie Shahenshah.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan)

Sara Ali Khan dropped a photo with her Abba Saif Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

On her Instagram Stories, Anushka Sharma also posted a photo of her father. Her father, Ajay Kumar Sharma, appears to be absorbed in his phone in the picture.

Ajay Devgn shared a photo from a set with his son Yug Devgn

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

 

On social media, Sanjay Dutt posted photos of himself and his kids Trishala, Iqra, and Shahraan. He also wrote a touching note to his late father Sunil Dutt.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

Madhuri Dixit shared a photo with her husband Shriram Nene and their sons, Arin and Ryan. She wrote, “A father is a tough shield that protects his kids. Come what may, he will always go great lengths to protect them, but also teach them the lessons that nobody else can. Happy Father’s Day to the world’s best dad! Our boys are slowly growing into the young gentlemen we always envisioned.”

Fathers are incredibly unique. He is both a girl's first love and a boy's first superhero. Our fathers are our pillars of support and our go-to people for all issues. The reason for this is because fathers have a significant impact on your life, provide you comfort and support, assist you in all circumstances, and other things. Enjoy little things to the maximum on this special day.

