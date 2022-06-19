Father's Day 2022: Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, Shweta Bachchan, others wish their dads with adorable photos

Many celebrities, including Sara Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Anushka Sharma, uploaded photos.

On Sunday, Bollywood stars shared Father's Day-related posts on social media. Many celebrities, including Sara Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Anushka Sharma, uploaded photos.

Shweta Bachchan, the daughter of actor Amitabh Bachchan, posted a photo of the two on Instagram. In her post, she cited a memorable line from his movie Shahenshah.

Sara Ali Khan dropped a photo with her Abba Saif Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

On her Instagram Stories, Anushka Sharma also posted a photo of her father. Her father, Ajay Kumar Sharma, appears to be absorbed in his phone in the picture.



Ajay Devgn shared a photo from a set with his son Yug Devgn

On social media, Sanjay Dutt posted photos of himself and his kids Trishala, Iqra, and Shahraan. He also wrote a touching note to his late father Sunil Dutt.

Madhuri Dixit shared a photo with her husband Shriram Nene and their sons, Arin and Ryan. She wrote, “A father is a tough shield that protects his kids. Come what may, he will always go great lengths to protect them, but also teach them the lessons that nobody else can. Happy Father’s Day to the world’s best dad! Our boys are slowly growing into the young gentlemen we always envisioned.”

Fathers are incredibly unique. He is both a girl's first love and a boy's first superhero. Our fathers are our pillars of support and our go-to people for all issues. The reason for this is because fathers have a significant impact on your life, provide you comfort and support, assist you in all circumstances, and other things. Enjoy little things to the maximum on this special day.