Father's Day: Twinkle Khanna shares adorable video of 'wonderful dad' Akshay Kumar with daughter Nitara

Headlines

Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale goes live: Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 590 with over Rs 15000 off

Viral video: Fearless man kisses massive king cobra on head, netizens react

Delhi's flood news: Noida, Greater Noida schools closed; 4 shelters, 8 medical teams at service

Ratan Tata’s dream car reborn with futuristic looks, SRK Designs’ Tata Nano concept

Yamuna flooding in Delhi: Water flows back towards city, reaches near Supreme Court, water shortage looming

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale goes live: Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 590 with over Rs 15000 off

Viral video: Fearless man kisses massive king cobra on head, netizens react

Meet Lucknow's 'rocket woman' who is spearheading Chandrayaan 3 mission; education, career details

9 Hit Bollywood films directed by South directors

8 Bollywood actresses who played powerful lawyers on screen

Mount Kailash to Angkor Wat: 10 Divine Hindu heritage sites outside India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Meet Hybe boss Bang Si-hyuk, the richest man in K-pop, who launched BTS' V, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga and Jin

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

Rs 2,000 Notes Withdrawn From Circulation: RBI Governor clarifies decision; answers all questions

Manipur Violence: Gunfight between militants and security forces underway in Imphal

Will not backstab or blackmail, says DK Shivakumar amid rift over Karnataka CM race

Hollywood actors join writers in mega strike, will picket studios; here's all you need to know

These three superstars rejected Bhaag Milkha Bhaag before Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra approached Farhan Akhtar

Priyanka Chopra shoots Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena, BTS video goes viral - Watch

HomeBollywood

hollywood

Father's Day: Twinkle Khanna shares adorable video of 'wonderful dad' Akshay Kumar with daughter Nitara

Akshay Kumar's playtime with daughter Nitara is something we should learn as a parenting skill.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 19, 2022, 10:07 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On the occasion of Father's Day, Twinkle Khanna shared an adorable video that proves her husband Akshay Kumar is a doting father. Khanna took her views on Akshay's parenting skills to her Instagram and shared a video where Akshay and daughter Nitara are plucking ripe fruits from a tree in their garden. 

In the video, Akshay guides Nitara on how to pluck fruits carefully from the tree, and the little one follows her daddy's instructions properly. Twinkle shared this video with a caption that summerise Akshay's parenting skills, and she strongly believes that Akshay is the best father. Twinkle wrote, "The two of them wait for the Safed Jamun tree in our compound to bear fruit. It is an annual ritual where they stalk the tree for days and pick the right time. They have their own games, where they tumble, leap and somersault across the garden as I watch from the sidelines. Mothers can do it all, but some things are just easier left to their dads. Happy Father’s Day to all the wonderful dads out there and especially to my Mr K." 

Here's the post

Twinkle Khanna is known for her sense of humour and witty remarks. The author is quite active on social media and leaves no chance of making us laugh with her quirky commentary and comebacks. Previously, in her Instagram post, Twinkle shared a funny video highlighting the struggles of being a mother. In the video, Twinkle can be seen coming out of the bathroom as the kids need their 'mamma'.

She captioned the post in a funny way and wrote, "Is this a deliberate tactic to drive all mothers insane? Do they lurk around waiting to strike as soon as they sense that our bladders feel it's safe to let go? Are they secretly agents from L'Oreal hoping to turn our hair grey early so we spend all our money on hair dye? Raise your hand if this is the soundtrack of your life as well."

Watch the video

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in the historical drama Samrat Prithviraj. He will next be seen in Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake. 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

India vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 1 highlights: Ashwin creates history, Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal close at 80/0

'That's an alarming collapse': Fans slam Indian batting performance for dismal display against Bangladesh

ICAI CA Foundation June Result 2023 likely today at icai.nic.in, know how to check

Protective elephant herd forms circle to shield young ones from predators, video is viral

Delhi flood havoc finally over? Yamuna water level stabilizes, to recede below ‘dangerous’ level soon

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Meet Hybe boss Bang Si-hyuk, the richest man in K-pop, who launched BTS' V, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga and Jin

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

Sara Ali Khan attends Cannes afterparty in black strapless gown, netizens call actress 'princess'

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE