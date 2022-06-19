Father's Day: Twinkle Khanna shares adorable video of 'wonderful dad' Akshay Kumar with daughter Nitara

Akshay Kumar's playtime with daughter Nitara is something we should learn as a parenting skill.

On the occasion of Father's Day, Twinkle Khanna shared an adorable video that proves her husband Akshay Kumar is a doting father. Khanna took her views on Akshay's parenting skills to her Instagram and shared a video where Akshay and daughter Nitara are plucking ripe fruits from a tree in their garden.

In the video, Akshay guides Nitara on how to pluck fruits carefully from the tree, and the little one follows her daddy's instructions properly. Twinkle shared this video with a caption that summerise Akshay's parenting skills, and she strongly believes that Akshay is the best father. Twinkle wrote, "The two of them wait for the Safed Jamun tree in our compound to bear fruit. It is an annual ritual where they stalk the tree for days and pick the right time. They have their own games, where they tumble, leap and somersault across the garden as I watch from the sidelines. Mothers can do it all, but some things are just easier left to their dads. Happy Father’s Day to all the wonderful dads out there and especially to my Mr K."

Here's the post

Twinkle Khanna is known for her sense of humour and witty remarks. The author is quite active on social media and leaves no chance of making us laugh with her quirky commentary and comebacks. Previously, in her Instagram post, Twinkle shared a funny video highlighting the struggles of being a mother. In the video, Twinkle can be seen coming out of the bathroom as the kids need their 'mamma'.

She captioned the post in a funny way and wrote, "Is this a deliberate tactic to drive all mothers insane? Do they lurk around waiting to strike as soon as they sense that our bladders feel it's safe to let go? Are they secretly agents from L'Oreal hoping to turn our hair grey early so we spend all our money on hair dye? Raise your hand if this is the soundtrack of your life as well."

Watch the video

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in the historical drama Samrat Prithviraj. He will next be seen in Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake.