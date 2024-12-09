Directed by Sonu Sood in his debut project, Fateh tells the story of a former special ops agent caught up in a dangerous cybercrime syndicate.

In a world where a single click can cause chaos, the world of cybercrime is about to face its biggest challenge! After hitting theaters, the digital teaser has just been released, and it's making a huge impact in the world of action movies.

Fateh is an intense action-packed story that dives deep into the hidden dangers of the digital age, promising an unforgettable experience. Directed by Sonu Sood in his first directorial project, Fateh follows an ex-special ops agent who gets involved in a dangerous cybercrime syndicate. As he uncovers the dark forces behind it, he discovers a scam that traps a young woman, putting countless lives at risk.

Sonu Sood’s directorial features high-octane action backed by top Hollywood technicians, ensuring a gripping, edge-of-your-seat experience from start to finish.

The glimpses of the film tease adrenaline-packed cinema, showcasing daring stunts, sleek cyber visuals, and a story that promises to decode the growing menace of cybersecurity breaches. Alongside Sonu Sood, the stellar cast includes Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and the legendary Naseeruddin Shah.

Sonu Sood says, “The love I’ve received from the audience over the years is extraordinary, and it’s that love I’m counting on as the teaser of Fateh finally drops. This film is incredibly special to me—not only because it marks my debut as a director but also because it is a voice against the alarming threat that many of us underestimate: the invisible, dark forces of the cyber world. The beating heart of the film is its cutting-edge action that plays out with the ultimate showdown between the real and the virtual. This one’s for all the heroes out there who dare to fight the battles that many of us don’t see.”

Produced by Sonali Sood and Umesh KR Bansal, Fateh, a gripping tale of courage, resilience, and the fight against cybercrime, is slated to release on January 10, 2025.