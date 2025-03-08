Also starring Jacueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and Naseeruddin Shah, Sonu Sood's directorial debut Fateh is now streaming on JioHotstar.

Headlined and helmed by Sonu Sood in his directorial debut, the gory and violent action thriller Fateh was released in the cinemas on January 10. The film, which delves into the dark underbelly of cybercrime, also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Raaz, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles.

Fateh follows Fateh Singh (Sonu Sood), an ex-special ops officer who has left his past behind to lead a peaceful life in Punjab. However, when a village girl, Nimrit Kaur, falls prey to a ruthless cybercrime syndicate, Fateh is forced to come out of retirement. Teaming up with ethical hacker Khushi Sharma (Jaqueline Fernandez), he embarks on an intense, action-filled mission to dismantle the cyber mafia and rescue Nimrit, all while uncovering the deep-rooted dangers of the digital world.

Produced by Sonali Sood and Umesh KR Bansal under the banner of Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios respectively, the action-thriller film began streaming on JioHotstar from March 7. The OTT giant shared the announcement on its social media handles and wrote, "Jab baat insaaf ki ho, toh sirf ek naam kaafi hai - Fateh. Fateh is Now Streaming only on JioHotstar."

Talking about his directorial debut, Sonu Sood said in a statement, "Stepping into direction while playing Fateh was an incredible journey—both challenging and exciting. I’ve always had a deep love for action, and it’s amazing to see how much my fans enjoy it too. With Fateh, we wanted to take things to another level. It's not just about cybercrime; it’s a high-energy, action-packed ride."

"Balancing acting and directing was definitely a learning experience, constantly shifting between performing in front of the camera and making creative calls behind it. But having such a fantastic team made it all feel effortless. I can’t wait for everyone to watch it on JioHotstar and feel the same rush we did while bringing this story to life", he concluded.