Farzi-fame Bhuvan Arora, wife Vaneja Gupta blessed with a baby boy: 'The most precious thing I have ever held'

Bhuvan Arora and Vaneja Gupta welcomed their son on June 9, as per their Instagram post. The couple shared a glimpse of their baby boy, capturing the little one's feet, followed by another adorable picture of themselves looking upon their new-born.

Bhuvan Arora, known for his work in Farzi, Chandu Champion, and Dupahiya, has become a father to a baby boy, welcoming his first child with wife Vaneja Gupta. In a heartfelt note, Bhuvan announced the arrival of his son, penning down his emotions as the couple embarks on a new journey together. Bhuvan Arora and Vaneja Gupta welcomed their son on June 9, as per their Instagram post.

"It all started to make sense, years and years passing by but it never hit this hard. I had heard others saying, and saying it with a lot of conviction. That moment, that second....will change everything. I used to smile, thinking people just say it to make themselves feel special, but that morning, that scary and special morning, when I wearing an ill fitted hospital shirt and trousers, holding my wife's hand, was sitting in the labour room watching tears drip out of her eyes, witnessing what I today know, was no less than magic, bearing unimaginable pain with a smile on her face and joy in her eyes," Bhuvan wrote in the post.

The actor continued about his concerns about his wife, describing women as "smarter and stronger." "Maybe because women are smarter and stronger than men, they truly are, she foresaw what i never could. Maybe that is how nature has designed us. She knew what was about to happen. As my gaze shifted from her face I realised that the doctors had multiplied, hurdling around us and then came the moment, the moment I had only heard of, the moment I had anticipated a million times in my head over the last few months, and it hit me too, and it hit me like nothing has before, i heard it, the first cry of my child followed by a loud chorus of congratulations...but it was all blurry...all i could think of was, is Vaneja fine?? and then our wonderful doctor with a glint in his eyes said "hand me your phone let me take a picture of the THREE of you". And gave in my arms, the most delicate and precious thing i have ever held. That was it", Bhuvan added.

The Janaawar actor concluded, "Tara na disse ya chann kho jave tenu sang rakhna - never held so much meaning as it today does. By gods grace we all came out fine and now I know the real objective of our lives. We are both nothing.. nothing but human shields to our little one. It’s been over a week we keep reliving that moment in our head over and over again. And if you find us, outside of this digital world somewhere, smiling without any reason, don’t think of us as mad people. Actually even if you do, it doesn’t matter." Along with his post, Bhuvan added a glimpse of their son, capturing the little one's feet, followed by another adorable picture of themselves looking upon their new-born baby.

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