Farheen Prabhakar who rejected Shilpa Shetty’s ‘Baazigar’ role is set to make a comeback

Farheen is the actress who played the dressed-up bride in Ronit Roy's cult hit song 'First Time Dekha Tumhe' from the film 'Jaan Tere Naam'.

She is considering a comeback to show business twenty-four years after leaving the industry.

In an interview with ETimes, the actress said, “My children are grown up now and had I been in Mumbai, maybe I would’ve continued to act in films but now I am ready to travel for work.”

She added, “I had not thought of settling down so soon but it just happened and after that, it was my family that was more important to me and later my children.”

“I asked my husband Manoj and he told me you are free now and have full time for yourself so here I am back to where I belong in the film industry.” After marrying Manoj Prabhakar she moved to Delhi.

Farheen also recalled rejecting Shilpa Shetty’s role in ‘Baazigar’.

“I was offered Shilpa’s role in the film but, at the same time, I was offered a role with Kamal Haasan and at that time people were dying to work with him. The film was under the Sivaji Ganesan banner so I chose that film over ‘Baazigar’ as the dates clashed.”

She mentioned that has been in touch with some of her friends like Deepak Balraj, Deepak Tijori, Aditya Pancholi, and Zarina Wahab but not the industry in general.

“When I come to Mumbai I do message and meet them but haven’t really been in touch with other colleagues.”

Farheen also said “I want to play characters that suit my age and are important enough for me to agree to do it. I have given my brief to my manager and am sure he knows what is best for me.”

Farheen is married to former Indian cricketer Manoj Prabhakar and lives in Delhi, with their two children, Raahil and Manavansh. Prabhakar's eldest son Rohan from his first wife, Sandhya, and Rohan's wife also live with the family.