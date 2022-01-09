Farhan Akhtar’s girlfriend Shibani Dandekar drops romantic photos on actor's birthday - Check out here

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar on Sunday turned 48, therefore, his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar took to Instagram and dropped a series of adorable pictures with him, with a heartfelt caption.

Shibani shared the photos in which the couple can be seen wearing black outfits. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "My Foo, to what will be your best year yet Love you FOREVER Happy birthday @faroutakhtar #happybirthday #love #goodvibesonly." On the post, Ileana D'Cruz commented, “Seriously you two so stinkin good lookin!!!!”

One of the fans wrote, “Hope u both know the fact how content u both look together..,” while another mentioned, “Happy birthday my favourite superstar @faroutakhtar god bless you bro.”

Take a look:

Director-producer Zoya Akhtar also showered her younger brother Farhan Akhtar with love on his birthday. Sharing the picture, Zoya wrote, “Listen To Me, This Is Going To Be The Best Year Of Your Life #happybirthday #bestbirthdayever #bestboyever #iloveyou @faroutakhtar.”

The hit brother-sister duo has worked together in several films like ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’, ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, and ‘Luck By Chance.’ The duo will soon start the shooting schedule of one of the most anticipated films – ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, a road trip film starring the three leading ladies of cinema -- Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

With the film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, Farhan would be returning to the director’s chair. Apart from donning the director`s hat, he has also written the script with Zoya and Reema Kagti. The film will go on floors in 2022. (With inputs from ANI)