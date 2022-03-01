Farhan Akhtar's ex-wife Adhuna Bhabani warns troll after actor marries Shibani Dandekar

Bollywood actors Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar recently got married in a private ceremony in Mumbai. The pictures and videos from their wedding went viral on social media. Fans were extremely happy for them.

However, Farhan’s ex-wife Adhuna Bhabani, after his wedding, took to Instagram and shared a cryptic post while giving warning trolls to not cross the line. Sharing the reel, she wrote “Heads up trollers. I’m just straight-up blocking anyone who doesn’t have something positive to contribute here!” She also used several, hashtags “#liveandletlive #goodvibesonly.”

Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala also reacted to the post. She dropped three hearts under the post. Meanwhile, Preity Zinta wrote, “Except for Covid positive, I hope. Love u babe.” For the unversed, Farhan got married to Adhuna, who was a hair stylist, in the year 2000 after three years of dating.

One of the social media users commented, “Sending much love your way.” The second one mentioned, ‘good decision.” The third one wrote, “Hello ma'am you look beautiful.”

The duo met on the sets of ‘Dil Chahta Hai’. They are parents to two daughters, however, the couple announced separation in the year 2017. According to media reports, Adhuna is now dating Nicolo, actor Dino Morea’s brother.

For the unversed, Farhan and Shibani tied the knot at Farhan's family farmhouse in Khandala in the presence of close friends and family members on February 19. The daytime wedding was attended by several celebrities including Farah Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Satish Shah, Ashutosh Gowariker, and Ritesh Sidwani. Hrithik Roshan also attended the wedding with his parents, Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan. The couple had been dating for almost three years.

Sharing the wedding pictures, Farhan wrote, “A few days ago, @shibanidandekar & I celebrated our union and we are deeply grateful to all those who did respect our need for privacy on the day. The celebration, however, is incomplete without sharing some precious moments with you and seeking your blessings as we begin our journey across the skies of time, together. With love from us to you.”