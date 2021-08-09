Headlines

Parineeti Chopra ties the knot with Raghav Chadha in intimate ceremony at Udaipur's Leela Palace

Meet Mumbai University alumnus, who joined Rs 11,477 crore company in 2013, now heads it as MD

Delhi: Masked men allegedly rob jewellery shop, probe underway

Rajveer Deol says he doesn’t remember Sunny Deol’s stardom, reacts to Gadar 2’s massive success: ‘After 22 years now…’

This dentist-turned-IFS officer cracked UPSC in 3rd attempt, secured AIR...

India's 399 highlights: Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer scores century | SKY's 72 | IND vs AUS 2nd ODI

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, celebrate ‘20 years of Excel Entertainment’, actor says ‘we’re just getting started’

From films like 'Zindagi na Milegi Dobara’ and 'Dil Chahta Hai' Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar have consistently raised the bar.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 09, 2021, 05:26 PM IST

Excel Entertainment, the leading production house co-founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, celebrates the 20th anniversary of its first film, 'Dil Chahta Hai,' which began the production house's adventure in the business and marked the start of something truly unique and noteworthy.

Excel Entertainment's path is nothing short of an inspiration, with 20 years of funding, crafting touching stories, and providing bankable talent to the business.

Taking to their social media, the production house shared a clip of all our favourite stories. In the caption they wrote, "Today, we complete 20 years of this extraordinary journey filled with timeless stories, memories & experiences for a lifetime, yet it feels like it’s just the beginning. We are truly grateful for all the love and support we have received from all. Thank you for being a part of our journey. With love, Ritesh & Farhan. #20YearsOfExcel. @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar"
 

Ritesh Sidhwani shared, "#20YearsOfExcel. The last two decades have been extremely humbling and fulfilling. We are deeply grateful for all the memories, experiences and friendships we have forged along the way. Thank you all for standing beside us and flooding us with love. Here’s to the next 20 years together! #20YearsOfExcel.@faroutakhtar @excelmovies"

Farhan Akhtar shares, "20 Years Of Excel. And to think all we wanted was to just make ‘Dil Chahta Hai’. Thank you life for having other plans. Thank you to all actors, writers, directors, technicians, music directors, lyricists and every single person from all creative departments and production teams that walked alongside and sometimes carried me on this journey. None of it was possible without you. And none of it was possible without the love of you, the audiences. It’s been your support that’s given wings to our dreams. Thank you. All I can say now, 2 decades later, is that we’re just getting started. Let’s fly... @ritesh_sid @excelmovies"

 

Zoya Akhtar too took to her Instagram and shared, "Two Bwoys. Two Decades. Excel Entertainment - You are the most comfortable home a girl could have.Thank you for supporting my crazy ideas. Thank you for throwing a party at my smallest success and throwing only encouragement at my biggest failure. Can’t imagine this trip without you.Farhan and Ritesh - Brothers friends partners rockstars - Love you both mucho.  Congratulations on 20 years, I wish you 120 more. Keep telling them stories #20yearsofexcel @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar @excelmovies"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zoya Akhtar (@zoieakhtar)

From films like 'Zindagi na Milegi Dobara’ and 'Dil Chahta Hai' to underdog stories like 'Raees', 'Gully Boy’, and web-series like ‘Mirzapur’ and ‘Inside Edge’, co-founders Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar have consistently raised the bar with content-driven stories that not only make us smile, but also warm our hearts.

