Farhan Akhtar to sing his original English songs live for the first time, says 'couldn’t be happier'

File Photo

Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar is not just a talented actor, but also a great singer. With his songs in films like Rock On!!, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Rock On 2, and many more, we can definitely say that he has given some phenomenal musical hits to the nation

Recently, the actor and singer announced his music concert in which he will be singing his own English songs from the album Echoes live for the first time. Sharing the post, Farhan expressed his happiness and wrote, “Kicking off something new on the 2nd of December. Will be the first-ever performance of my original English songs from the album ‘Echoes’ plus some unreleased works.”

He added, “Also, couldn’t be happier that it’s happening in my hometown, Mumbai. .. look forward to sharing an evening of music with you. It’s happening at the Courtyard, Phoenix Palladium 7 pm onwards. See you there.”

Earlier, on the occasion of Shibani Dandekar's 42nd birthday, husband Farhan Akhtar took to shower with lovey-dovey wishes. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor took to Instagram to wish his lady love with a picture and a sweet note. The couple is currently vacationing in Sydney.

Sharing the picture from the Australia trip, Farhan wrote, Dear life partner, Some days you steer, some days you navigate, some days you get us to put down our oars and take a break, take in the view, just breathe." He added, "I'd fight the strongest currents for you as I know you would for us. Happy birthday my beautiful co-traveller. Love you. @shibanidandekarakhtar."

Read|Ajay Devgn, Farhan Akhtar react to India's T20 World Cup exit

In the picture, the pair twinned in black and are all smiles. Shibani looked stunning in a satin black pantsuit while the Rock On actor was seen dressed in a black oversized shirt that he paired with striped pants. Farhan was also seen holding an oar in his hands as the couple posed with a boat.

As soon as the picture was posted, the birthday girl dropped a comment on his post. She wrote, Love you my partner for life. Couldn’t imagine being on this journey without you! You make everything better! Now learn to let me steer ALWAYS." Farhan’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star Abhay Deol dropped a hilarious comment. He wrote, "Aww I got a little more diabetic reading that but it was all worth it @faroutakhtar! Happy happy birthday @shibanidandekarakhtar sending you guys love."