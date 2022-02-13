Farhan Akhtar teases daughter Akira on her birthday, sister Zoya, Hrithik Roshan react

Headlines

Vicky Kaushal says his 'bubble burst' when he heard narration for The Great Indian Family: 'Since it's Yash Raj Films..'

LIC: How to revive lapsed Life Insurance policy? A step-by-step guide

‘Old is gold’: How Old Parliament building became India’s symbol of democracy, know rich history

Viral video: Kangana Ranaut claims 'a very big superstar' suggested her to 'act less', netizens say he is Salman Khan

AIIMS INI CET 2024 registrations begin at aiimsexams.ac.in, check steps to apply, dates to remember

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Vicky Kaushal says his 'bubble burst' when he heard narration for The Great Indian Family: 'Since it's Yash Raj Films..'

LIC: How to revive lapsed Life Insurance policy? A step-by-step guide

‘Old is gold’: How Old Parliament building became India’s symbol of democracy, know rich history

Foods to avoid before sleeping

10 fruits that you should not eat after dinner

6 times when Deepika Padukone set major fashion goals in bodycon outfits

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

India gets the world class convention centre Yashobhoomi, must know facts about the mega centre

Asia Cup 2023: India wins 8th Asia Cup title; bags biggest ever victory in ODI history | IND VS SL

Asia Cup 2023: Siraj's six-wicket spell against Sri Lanka rewrites history, know about records broken

Viral video: Kangana Ranaut claims 'a very big superstar' suggested her to 'act less', netizens say he is Salman Khan

Karan Johar says this real-life Bollywood couple 'maybe subconsciously' inspired Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Shehnaaz Gill grooves to Hum Toh Deewane Hue with Elvish Yadav, video goes viral, fans say 'record-tod performance'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Farhan Akhtar teases daughter Akira on her birthday, sister Zoya, Hrithik Roshan react

Proud daddy Farhan Akhtar wished her daughter Akira on her 15th birthday in a quirky way. Read on.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 13, 2022, 06:34 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actor-director Farhan Akhtar is a proud father of Akira Akhtar, and on her 15th birthday, he wished Akira with an adorable Instagram post. Farhan posted a picture where the father-daughter are smiling wide and Farhan is seen in a salt n pepper look. The 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' actor shared the picture with the caption, "Happy 15th @akiraakhtar .. you can tell me later what you think about the picture I posted. For now, let me say... I love you."

Here's the adorable post

As the actor dropped the picture, several of his colleagues wished Akira. Farhan's sister director Zoya Akhtar commented with heart emojis. His 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' co-star Hrithik Roshan commented, "Happy birthday !!." Ronit Roy posted, "Happy Birthday Akira," with a heart emoji. Several of Farhan's followers also shared their good wishes to Akira and praised her wide smile. 

Farhan Akhtar will get married to Shibani Dandekar this month. After much speculation, Bollywood's famed lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar (Farhan's father) confirmed the big news to Bombay Times and said that it will be a 'simple affair.' The wedding will not be held in Mumbai or at a swanky hotel; instead, it will be held at Javed's family home in Khandala to give it a more personal touch.

Javed confirmed by saying that yes the wedding is taking place and the preparations are being done by the wedding planners. Opening up about the guest list, Javed Akhtar said that taking the situation into consideration it is obvious that they cannot host anything on a large scale. So, they are only calling a few people. It will be a very simple affair. The legend was asked about welcoming Shibani Dandekar into the family. To which he said that she is a very nice girl and the family likes her very much. The most important thing is that Farhan and she get along very well, which is great.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

    Meet IAS officer who was bed-ridden for 1 year after train accident, cracked UPSC without coaching with AIR...

    Himachal Pradesh govt to provide free LPG kits, ration to residents affected by heavy rain

    Hartalika Teej 2023: Fasting rules for newly married women on this sacred festival

    India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Final LIVE streaming: When and where to watch the match?

    Meet pharma billionaire who runs Rs 63,357 core company, his net worth is...

    MORE

    सर्वाधिक देखे गए

    Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

    In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

    69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

    Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

    Five most mysterious temples of India

    MORE

    पसंदीदा वीडियो

    MORE

    डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE