Farhan Akhtar teases daughter Akira on her birthday, sister Zoya, Hrithik Roshan react

Proud daddy Farhan Akhtar wished her daughter Akira on her 15th birthday in a quirky way. Read on.

Actor-director Farhan Akhtar is a proud father of Akira Akhtar, and on her 15th birthday, he wished Akira with an adorable Instagram post. Farhan posted a picture where the father-daughter are smiling wide and Farhan is seen in a salt n pepper look. The 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' actor shared the picture with the caption, "Happy 15th @akiraakhtar .. you can tell me later what you think about the picture I posted. For now, let me say... I love you."

Here's the adorable post

As the actor dropped the picture, several of his colleagues wished Akira. Farhan's sister director Zoya Akhtar commented with heart emojis. His 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' co-star Hrithik Roshan commented, "Happy birthday !!." Ronit Roy posted, "Happy Birthday Akira," with a heart emoji. Several of Farhan's followers also shared their good wishes to Akira and praised her wide smile.

Farhan Akhtar will get married to Shibani Dandekar this month. After much speculation, Bollywood's famed lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar (Farhan's father) confirmed the big news to Bombay Times and said that it will be a 'simple affair.' The wedding will not be held in Mumbai or at a swanky hotel; instead, it will be held at Javed's family home in Khandala to give it a more personal touch.

Javed confirmed by saying that yes the wedding is taking place and the preparations are being done by the wedding planners. Opening up about the guest list, Javed Akhtar said that taking the situation into consideration it is obvious that they cannot host anything on a large scale. So, they are only calling a few people. It will be a very simple affair. The legend was asked about welcoming Shibani Dandekar into the family. To which he said that she is a very nice girl and the family likes her very much. The most important thing is that Farhan and she get along very well, which is great.