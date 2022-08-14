Farhan Akhtar supports Laal Singh Chaddha, skips posting review on Twitter to avoid getting trolled?

Farhan Akhtar-Laal Singh Chaddha

Farhan Akhtar is the latest fan of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor-director-producer-singer watch the Forrest Gump adaptation and shared his views on Instagram.

Farhan summarised his experience of watching LSC with an Instagram story. He posted a still from the film and wrote, "Such a beautiful film. Not easy to live up to a classic like Forrest Gump but Laal Singh holds its own. Congratulations to the team."

Here's Farhan's views

Laal Singh Chaddha's leading lady Kareena Kapoor Khan noticed Farhan's post. She reshared it on her Instagram and wrote, "Thank you."

Here's Kareena's reply

Interestingly, Farhan shared his views on Instagram and avoided Twitter. Do you wonder why he took such a step? Maybe because he wants to avoid getting trolled and being bashed by netizens. Last night, Hrithik Roshan supported LSC on his Instagram and Twitter. Since morning Roshan is been getting trolled massively for extending his support to the film. Netizens are already trending #BoycottVikramVedha, and this might be a bad start for Hrithik's upcoming film.

Taking to Twitter Roshan wrote, “Just watched LAAL SINGH CHADDA. I felt the HEART of this movie. Pluses and minuses aside, this movie is just magnificent. Don’t miss this gem guys ! Go ! Go now . Watch it. It’s beautiful. Just beautiful.”

Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha has opened up to mixed responses from masses and critics. The film opened with mere Rs 12 crores and it is the lowest opening for Aamir in recent times. Soon, after the release, the #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend is been considered one of the reasons behind the weak business.

Recently, while interacting with Siddharth Kannan, Kareena Kapoor stated that social media outrage can't affect the film. She said, "I think it’s only a section of people that are trolling. But genuinely, I think that the love the film is getting is very different. These are just a section of people who are probably on your social media, which is probably like 1%.” Later, she countered her previous take on the boycott and requested people to watch her film. "The fact is that they shouldn’t boycott this film, it’s such a beautiful film. I want people to see me and Aamir (Khan) on screen."