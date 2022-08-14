Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Farhan Akhtar supports Laal Singh Chaddha, skips posting review on Twitter to avoid getting trolled?

Surprisingly, Farhan shared his views on Instagram, and not on Twitter. Is it because he didn't want to get bashed by #BoycottBollywood netizens?

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 14, 2022, 02:29 PM IST

Farhan Akhtar supports Laal Singh Chaddha, skips posting review on Twitter to avoid getting trolled?
Farhan Akhtar-Laal Singh Chaddha

Farhan Akhtar is the latest fan of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor-director-producer-singer watch the Forrest Gump adaptation and shared his views on Instagram. 

Farhan summarised his experience of watching LSC with an Instagram story. He posted a still from the film and wrote, "Such a beautiful film. Not easy to live up to a classic like Forrest Gump but Laal Singh holds its own. Congratulations to the team." 

Here's Farhan's views

image

Laal Singh Chaddha's leading lady Kareena Kapoor Khan noticed Farhan's post. She reshared it on her Instagram and wrote, "Thank you." 

Here's Kareena's reply

image

Interestingly, Farhan shared his views on Instagram and avoided Twitter. Do you wonder why he took such a step? Maybe because he wants to avoid getting trolled and being bashed by netizens. Last night, Hrithik Roshan supported LSC on his Instagram and Twitter. Since morning Roshan is been getting trolled massively for extending his support to the film. Netizens are already trending #BoycottVikramVedha, and this might be a bad start for Hrithik's upcoming film. 

READ: Hrithik Roshan gets trolled for supporting Laal Singh Chaddha, netizens say '#BoycottVikramVedha'

Taking to Twitter Roshan wrote, “Just watched LAAL SINGH CHADDA. I felt the HEART of this movie. Pluses and minuses aside, this movie is just magnificent. Don’t miss this gem guys ! Go ! Go now . Watch it. It’s beautiful. Just beautiful.”

Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha has opened up to mixed responses from masses and critics. The film opened with mere Rs 12 crores and it is the lowest opening for Aamir in recent times. Soon, after the release, the #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend is been considered one of the reasons behind the weak business.

Recently, while interacting with Siddharth Kannan, Kareena Kapoor stated that social media outrage can't affect the film. She said, "I think it’s only a section of people that are trolling. But genuinely, I think that the love the film is getting is very different. These are just a section of people who are probably on your social media, which is probably like 1%.” Later, she countered her previous take on the boycott and requested people to watch her film. "The fact is that they shouldn’t boycott this film, it’s such a beautiful film. I want people to see me and Aamir (Khan) on screen."

 

 

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Who is Leo Kalyan? The artist who sang at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away at the age of 62
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.