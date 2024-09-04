Farhan Akhtar shines as Major Shaitan Singh in 120 Bahadur's motion poster, fans say 'another masterpiece loading'

Farhan Akhtar intrigues fans with motion poster of his upcoming movie 120 Bahadur.

Actor Farhan Akhtar is set to play Param Vir Chakra recipient Major Shaitan Singh in 120 Bahadur, a military action film set against the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-China war, the makers said on Wednesday.

According to the makers, the upcoming movie draws inspiration from the Battle of Rezang La, where soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment displayed unparalleled courage, heroism, and sacrifice. 120 Bahadur is presented by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan's Excel Entertainment in collaboration with Amit Chandra's Trigger Happy Studios.

The first shoot schedule of the film begins today in Ladakh. Excel Entertainment shared the announcement on its official X page. "What they accomplished will never be forgotten. It is an absolute privilege to bring you the story of Maj Shaitan Singh PVC and the soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon regiment.

"Famously known as the Battle of Rezang La, fought on the 18th of November 1962 during the Indo-China war, it is a story of remarkable courage, heroism and selflessness shown by our men in uniform against all odds," the banner said in the post. The makers also expressed gratitude to the Indian Army for their support in "bringing this incredible tale of valour to the screen". "We embark today to make this film in all humility and with utmost respect to those we represent. 120 Bahadur," they said.

Razneesh Ghai, known for Dhaakad starring Kangana Ranaut, will direct the film, produced by Excel Entertainment. Last week, Farhan had said he was in Ladakh to shoot for a "special film". Farhan, who previously shot for his films Lakshya (2004) and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013) in the mountainous region, teased the update in an Instagram post. Continue reading after this ADVERTISEMENT "Back in Ladakh after Lakshya and Bhaag Milkha Bhaagto shoot for a very special film," he captioned a photo of the picturesque locals of the union territory.

While Lakshya- set during the 1999 Kargil War was his second directorial venture, he played the role of the late Milkha Singh in the iconic sprinter's biopic Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, directed by Rakeysh

Omprakash Mehra. Farhan's last project as an actor was the sports drama Toofaan (2021). As a director, he will next direct Don 3, starring Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani.

