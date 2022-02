Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding: FIRST PHOTOS of bride and groom out

First photos of actor, writer and filmmaker Farhan Akhar and model-actress Shibani Dandekar as bride and groom are out.

In the photos that have surfaced online, while Farhan can be seen looking suave in an all-black avatar, sporting a well-fitted suit, Shibani is seen looking drop-dead gorgeous in a red off-shoulder gown teamed with a matching red veil.

Check out the photo below:

The couple opted for an intimate wedding ceremony that is being held at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Khandala farmhouse. Farhan and Shibani's wedding is attended by only close family members and friends.

Earlier, photos and videos from Farhan and Shibani's pre-wedding festivities had gone viral on the internet. Farhan's stepmother Shabana Azmi and Shibani's sisters Anusha and Apeksha Dandekar and close friends Rhea Chakraborty, and Amrita Arora were seen with other guests at the 'Toofaan' actor's Mumbai home.

For the festivities, Shabana was seen decked in a mustard outfit, which she accessorised with gold jewellery. The veteran actor was also seen sporting light makeup, with her hair tied in a neat bun, adorned with pink and white coloured flowers. Shibani`s sister younger sister Anusha Dandekar looked resplendent in a yellow frilled saree, She kept her hair curly loose and accessorised them with a maangtika. Apeksha was also seen in a pastel blue dress adorned with pompom jewellery.

Rhea was also spotted arriving at the venue in a yellow lehenga choli paired with matching jewellery. Amrita also opted for a lemon-coloured embroidered outfit with matching shoes.

A glimpse of the groom-to-be Farhan was also seen as he entered the building complex. He was seen dressed in casuals

.Earlier this week, Farhan also shared a glimpse at his bachelor party. Taking to Instagram, he shared a picture with his friends including Ritesh Sidhwani and Shakeel Ladak. The snap also featured the cut-outs of Shibani and Farhan`s faces. "The boys are back in town. #stagdaynightfever," he captioned the post. Shibani also commented on the post that read, "Umm... technically I am there too."

Farhan and Shibani, who have been dating for a while now, will be registering their wedding in Mumbai on February 21.