Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding bash: Kareena, Deepika, Malaika and Suhana steal the show

It's was revelling Thursday night for Bollywood stars as they attended Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's wedding bash hosted by producer Ritesh Sidhwani.

The party was graced by the presence of the who's who of the tinsel town including Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Karisma Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, and Malaika Arora among others.

Thanks to Mumbai-based paparazzi for treating fans with glimpses of their favourite stars' stylish appearance at Ritesh's residence.

In the viral pictures, Kareena and Karisma along with their close friends Malaika and Amrita Arora can be seen amping up the glam quotient in their black outfits. Kareena wore a stylish black dress with a huge bow at the side. Malaika opted for a dress outfit that had transparent detailing. Karisma was seen dressed in a blingy dress with a plunging neckline.

Deepika arrived for the celebration wearing a black bodycon dress. Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan and children Aryan and Suhana, too, marked their presence at the party.

Aryan kept it casual in a denim jacket while the mother-daughter duo twinned in stunning black outfits.

Speaking of the new bride and groom, they made a captivating entry at the bash holding each other's hands. Shibani was dressed for the occasion in a blue gown while Farhan joined her in casuals.

Shibani's sister Anusha Dandekar mesmerised in a black slip-gown with a thigh-high slit.

Days ago, post her wedding with Farhan, Shibani added her husband's last name on her social media account. She is now Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar on Instagram. Her bio on the photo-sharing website reads: "Producer, Presenter, Actress, Singer...MRS AKHTAR."

Shibani and Farhan, who had been dating since 2018, tied the knot on February 19 in an intimate affair on the outskirts of Mumbai.

Born in Pune and raised in Australia and Africa, Shibani acted in Farhan's sister Zoya Akhtar's 2015 film 'Roy', starring Ranbir Kapoor.

She started as a singer -- she and her two sisters had a band named D-Major -- before turning into a model and reality show contestant in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' and 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa'.

She was also one of the television hosts of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup held in England and Wales.

(With input from Agencies)