Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar to tie the knot in March 2022? Details inside

After Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, seems like another lavish Bollywood wedding is on the cards. Several media reports suggest that lovebirds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are all set to tie the knot in March 2022.

As per a report in Bollywoodlife.com, the couple plan to exchange solemn vows in Mumbai. Farhan and Shibani will keep the wedding affair low-key due to COVID restrictions and rising cases, however, family and close friends will certainly be part of their special day.

A source was quoted telling the publication, "Farhan and Shibani were planning a lavish wedding in Mumbai on March 2022. However, now they will keep it low-key as the COVID cases have been rising once again and there are many Bollywood celebs, too, who have been tested COVID positive. And so the couple has decided to get married among friends and family. Farhan and Shibani are living together and they don't want to delay their wedding amid the pandemic, and so, they thought to keep it an intimate affair."

Dishing out details about Farhan and Shibani's wedding, the source was also quoted telling Bollywoodlife.com that the couple has chosen to book a 5-star hotel as their venue and have almost finalised everything.

"Shibani and Farhan, too, have chosen Sabyasachi outfits (like Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal) for their big day and will keep it minimal with pastel colours," the source told the portal.

For the uninformed, Farhan and Shibani have been in a relationship for over three years. They often take to social media to share mushy photos and videos expressing their love for each other.

Farhan was earlier married to married Adhuna Bhabani whom he divorced in 2017. The couple has two daughters Shakya and Akira.