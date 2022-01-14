Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar to marry on THIS date? Details inside

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and actress-singer Shibani Dandekar's marriage was speculated for quite some time, and now we got to know some new information about the duo. Reportedly, Farhan and Shibani will get married on February 21. After dating for more than three years, the duo will go for a registered marriage in Mumbai. A source quoted by Pinkvilla said, "Wedding was on cards for the two of them, as they have been in love for the longest time now. They have been discussing wedding plans for a while now and have finally decided to take things to the next level. On February 21, their relationship will take a new turn, as they will take the formal vows to be partners for life.”

Check out Farhan's loveable post on Shibani

Earlier, it was reported that the couple planned to exchange solemn vows in Mumbai. Farhan and Shibani will keep the wedding affair low-key due to COVID restrictions and rising cases, however, family and close friends will certainly be part of their special day.

A source was quoted telling a publication, "Farhan and Shibani were planning a lavish wedding in Mumbai on March 2022. However, now they will keep it low-key as the COVID cases have been rising once again and there are many Bollywood celebs, too, who have been tested COVID positive. And so the couple has decided to get married among friends and family. Farhan and Shibani are living together and they don't want to delay their wedding amid the pandemic, and so, they thought to keep it an intimate affair."

Farhan and Shibani often take to social media to share mushy photos and videos expressing their love for each other. Farhan was earlier married to married Adhuna Bhabani whom he divorced in 2017. The couple has two daughters Shakya and Akira.