Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar share stunning photos from wedding ceremony, pics go VIRAL

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot on February 19 in an intimate, private ceremony at Javed Akhtar-Shabana Azmi's farmhouse in Khandala. The newlyweds have now shared lovely pictures from their wedding ceremony on their respective Instagram accounts.



Farhan can be seen dressed in a black tuxedo, while Shibani looked ethereal in a traditional red-and-cream wedding gown. The dreamy, romantic photographs have quickly gone viral on the Internet. The newlyweds look adorable in the picture-perfect moments from the most special day of their lives.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Farhan shared stunning pictures and wrote, "A few days ago, @shibanidandekar & I celebrated our union and we are deeply grateful to all those who did respect our need for privacy on the day. The celebration however, is incomplete without sharing some precious moments with you and seeking your blessings as we begin our journey across the skies of time, together. With love from us to you" and added red heart and folded hands emojis at the end.

Shibani has changed her name on Instagram to Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar and added Mrs Akhtar in her bio. She shared mesmerising pictures from their wedding shoot and wrote, "Hey there husband! @faroutakhtar".

Bollywood celebrities, such as Farah Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Amrita Arora, Neha Dhupia, Richa Chadha, and others poured in wishes for the couple in the comments section. Hrithik Roshan and his family, music composers Shankar Mahadevan and Ehsaan Noorani, directors Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Ashutosh Gowariker had attended the wedding ceremony in Khandala.



Producer-director-actor-singer Farhan was previously married to famous hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani, with whom he has two daughters Shakya and Akira. Raised in Australia and Africa, model-singer-actress-anchor Shibani was one of the television hosts of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup in England and Wales.