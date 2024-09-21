Twitter
Bollywood

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar reveal they went to couples therapy two days after wedding: ‘There are times when…’

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar reveal they started going to couples therapy even before they got engaged.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 21, 2024, 01:14 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar reveal they went to couples therapy two days after wedding: ‘There are times when…’
Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot in 2022 in an intimate wedding ceremony. The couple recently revealed that just two days after their wedding, they went for couples therapy. 

In a conversation with Rhea Chakraborty, Shibani Dandekar revealed that they started taking couples therapy even before they got engaged. She said, “We started doing couples therapy I think about six months before or after we got engaged. It wasn’t one person convincing the other. It was like this is something that sounds like a smart thing to do.”

Shibani even joked that they went to therapy a few days after their wedding. She said, “We got married on a Monday. Our signing was on a Monday and our next scheduled appointment was on a Wednesday. I remember we walked in and our therapist was like ‘Why are you guys here? You just got married like 24 hours ago?’”

Shibani further added, “It’s like going to the gym. You have to keep working on it. So, there are times when we go for sessions and it’s every couple of weeks and sometimes we go in there and we just look at each other and we’re like we have nothing to talk about. There are days where we go in and we were like we are going to need longer than an hour because let me just tell you some things about this guy right here. So, there are those days as well.”

She further recalled how sometimes after a fight Farhan Akhtar likes to solve it during therapy sessions. She said, “There are times where we maybe get into a fight at home and we know we’ve got to see our therapist on Wednesday. So, we will just wait or I will try and wait. I want to get into it right now and he’ll be like ‘Let’s just wait and discuss it on Wednesday’.”

Shibani Dandekar started her career as a host and has worked in several films like Shaandaar, Sangharsh, Timepass, and Noor among others. Farhan Akhtar on the other hand will be next seen in the movie 120 Bahadur. He will play PVC Major Shaitan Singh in the film. The actor and director will also be directing Don 3 which stars Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani.

