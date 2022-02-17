Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar haldi ceremony: Anusha Dandekar, Rhea Chakraborty, Amrita Arora in attendance

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's pre-wedding festivities have begun. The Haldi ceremony is happening in Mumbai on Thursday, February 17. Several celebrities including Shibani's sister Anusha Dandekar, Rhea Chakraborty, and Amrita Arora have reached the venue.



Farhan will tie the knot with his long-term girlfriend Shibani on February 21, 2022, in a private ceremony. His father-script writer Javed Akhtar had confirmed the wedding news recently when he said that celebrations will take place at their Khandala farmhouse.