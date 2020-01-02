Farhan Akhtar shares 'Toofan' first look, Twitterati call for boycott

During the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), Farhan Akhtar had stated that something is wrong with the act. Talking from a protesting site, Farhan was asked to comment on the government's constant assurances to each section of the society with regard to the new law. Talking about it, he said, "As a citizen of the country and as somebody who was born and has grown up with a certain idea of India is, it is important for me to raise my voice... If everything was ok, why would so many people turn up? Not just in Mumbai, but Delhi, Assam, Bangalore, Hyderabad."

Farhan's statement got noticed by Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani and was soon a meme, comparing his statement to Bunty Aur Babli.

Listen to @FarOutAkhtar. He just made me recall this legendary scene from Bunty Aur Babli! pic.twitter.com/URYklqZ63I — Rahul Kaushik (@kaushkrahul) December 19, 2019

Now, as the actor shared the first look from his upcoming film Toofan, in which he plays a boxer, Twitterati demanded a ban on his film. "When life gets harder, you just get stronger. Iss saal #Toofan uthega. Releasing on 2.10.2020," wrote Farhan while sharing the still.

Farhan was soon reminded about his comment and how people are waiting for a befitting reply. One user even went on to use Farhan's language as he stated if so many people are asking to boycott the film, there definitely would be something wrong.

We are not interested in your movies anymore as a peaceful non religious protest against #ISupportCAA . Boycott #Toofan . Let show these pseudusecular our soft power. Jai Hind — Gourav anand (@Gouravhind) January 2, 2020

#Toofan nahi aayega... remember people he is the same person who doesn’t respect the law of land (know it even), please boycott the movie and sponsor associated with it ... #AwaitingBefittingReply — Panjwani (@panjwanik) January 2, 2020

Agar itne log #boycott toofaan keh rahe hai to kuch na kuch to hoga hi — Hardik Maniar (@hcmaniar) January 2, 2020

#Toofan to last year se utha hua hai...Khair chodiye apko ghanta knowledge hai — Completely Sorted (@mayankm94847123) January 2, 2020

Is this the film for which you first spread fake news, incited people, sent out wrong map of India (straight from the ISI files) and then went to shoot in #CAA_NRC_Protest in August Kranti Maidan with your team — Priyanka Goenka (@priyanka79g) January 2, 2020

Hope we ensure #Toofan must only be watched by #CAA_NRC_Protests protestors only. For us INDIA is important than your movie and ???? Was a big fan of you earlier. — Mohitladdha (@Mohitladdha7) January 2, 2020

Ok so this explains why you wanted quick publicity with CAA protest. Usually Bollywoodias get active when movie release is around corner. — Chowkidar (@timeplease14) January 2, 2020

Toofan brings back Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's collaboration in a movie after Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.