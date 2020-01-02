Trending#

Farhan Akhtar shares 'Toofan' first look, Twitterati call for boycott

Twitterati demanded ban on Farhan Akhtar's Toofan after the actor's vague statements during CAA protests


Farhan Akhtar shares 'Toofan' first look, Twitterati demand boycott on film after his comment on CAA protests

Updated: Jan 2, 2020, 12:36 PM IST

During the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), Farhan Akhtar had stated that something is wrong with the act. Talking from a protesting site, Farhan was asked to comment on the government's constant assurances to each section of the society with regard to the new law. Talking about it, he said, "As a citizen of the country and as somebody who was born and has grown up with a certain idea of India is, it is important for me to raise my voice... If everything was ok, why would so many people turn up? Not just in Mumbai, but Delhi, Assam, Bangalore, Hyderabad."

Farhan's statement got noticed by Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani and was soon a meme, comparing his statement to Bunty Aur Babli.

Now, as the actor shared the first look from his upcoming film Toofan, in which he plays a boxer, Twitterati demanded a ban on his film. "When life gets harder, you just get stronger. Iss saal #Toofan uthega. Releasing on 2.10.2020," wrote Farhan while sharing the still.

See it here:

Farhan was soon reminded about his comment and how people are waiting for a befitting reply. One user even went on to use Farhan's language as he stated if so many people are asking to boycott the film, there definitely would be something wrong.

Take a look at the comments here:

Toofan brings back Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's collaboration in a movie after Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.